The Pocatello Christian Outreach Center plans a food giveaway Tuesday at the Shopko parking lot starting at 5:30 p.m. in Chubbuck. The organization previously gave away 32,000 pounds of of potatoes in an earlier giveaway. This time the center is giving away Hershey products.
Trending Today
Articles
- Indiana woman believes she saw missing Rexburg teen Tylee Ryan
- Car smashes into popular Pocatello restaurant
- Numerous wrecks occurred Monday night on Interstate 15 in Southeast Idaho because of icy conditions
- Why haven’t Chad and Lori been arrested?
- Another West Yellowstone man charged in connection to 12-year-old's death
- ISU, coach Jared Phay mutually agree to part ways
- 'LOVE ALWAYS WINS': Dozens of supporters show up for drag queen storytime
- Gem Prep: Pocatello enjoying new location at Pine Ridge Mall
- Police: 12-year-old boy tortured to death by grandparents, uncle
- After a long journey, Pocatello resident finds niche, success making creations from car parts
Video Highlights
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.