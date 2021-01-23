FORT HALL — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is partnering with the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program to distribute free food boxes to local Native Americans.
They’re planning to distribute the food boxes, which contain fresh produce, meat and dairy products, in Fort Hall on Monday from noon until 5 p.m., or until they run out.
The event will take place in The Church of Jesus Christ chapel parking lot at 333 Treaty Highway, located along U.S. 91 between Ballard and Reservation roads.
All Native American households in southeastern Idaho can participate.