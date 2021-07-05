CHUBBUCK — The Flyin’ Hawaiian Outdoor Market that started last year in Chubbuck has been doing well in its second season after opening June 5, according to owner and operator Kylie Veach.
She says they've had quite a few vendors and customers using the outdoor market along Chubbuck Road near the Palace Theatre.
In fact, the Flyin' Hawaiian Outdoor Market, which has changed its name from Flyin’ Hawaiian Flea Market, has had as many as 40 to 50 vendors at the site at any one time, Veach said, though generally it's around 30 or 40.
And if some vendors have similar products they try to rotate them for the customers at the outdoor market, which is every Saturday throughout the summer.
And though it's hard to keep track, Veach knows just from the feedback that she's received that the outdoor market, which runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., has made a good impact for the vendors and helped them to make some income.
And that's why she and family members started the market last year — to aid small businesses.
“We wanted to help with the virus,” Veach said. “We kept our prices really low — just enough to pay our three hourly employees."
She says they're not in it to make a lot of money, just to help other businesses — and it seems to be working.
“The vendors just love it so much I get a text every week thanking me,” she said. “We just have amazing vendors.”
And she says they probably have 200 to 300 people stop at the market during the course of a day.
Meanwhile, one thing they have changed a bit is they moved more into an adjacent paved parking lot, in addition to using a ground area lot, she said.
“There's more space and more of a variety so we can do more with it and I feel it adds a better street view as well,” Veach said.
In fact, they now have quite a few people stop and check out the market who just happened to be driving past the site, she says. That helps the vendors at the site.
“We appreciate the community's support,” she said.
While the market is set to run through Aug. 28, they stayed open until fall last year as a trial run, Veach said.
“But we're trying to decide if we're going to do that this year,” she said.
Last year, the late season selling was slower than during the summer, but they still had quite a few people shop at the outdoor market.
“We had so many vendors ask if we would extend it so we thought we would try,” she said.
But they also realize that the weather isn't on their side that late in the fall.
“We seemed to hit a lot of wind and rain,” Veach said. “It's hard to get people in when it's raining and windy.”
But since the main goal of the effort continues to be to help smaller vendors stay in business, they may give it a shot.
They're continuing to accept new vendors. For anyone interested in selling items at the market, which she said keeps its prices really low for vendors, Veach can be reached at 208-425-1892 or flyinhawaiianfm@gmail.com.