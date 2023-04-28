POCATELLO — A new semi-professional adult soccer club is poised to take flight in the Gate City area this summer.
Known as the Corvids — which in the animal world is the family of birds that contains crows, ravens, rooks, and, among others, nutcrackers — a new soccer club is launching in Pocatello thanks to the efforts of a recently formed non-profit, the South Eastern Idaho Football Club, or S.E.I. F.C.
“An incorporated nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to supporting local grassroots soccer development, S.E.I. F.C. will bring a highly competitive, fan-friendly premier soccer experience to southeastern Idaho,” the group announced in a recent news release. “From free or low-cost youth camps and scholarship funds to support participation in youth soccer, to improved adult soccer infrastructure, the club will provide a new opportunity for fans and players to experience the game.”
The Idaho State Journal recently interviewed the chairman for S.E.I. F.C.’s board of directors, John Eckert, who spoke about the decision to launch the club, several of the club’s immediate and long term goals (which includes bringing a 10,000-seat stadium to the Gate City area) and how a semi-professional soccer team will not only provide another growing form of entertainment to local residents but will bring some added benefits to the local economy as well.
There are a multitude of reasons why Eckert, along with S.E.I. F.C. President Taylor West and Treasurer Carlos Botello, recently launched S.E.I. F.C., but most of those reasons can be summed up with one simple sports cliche, “For the love of the game.”
For Eckert, this process truly started in the fall of 2007 during his junior year attending St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. He was on the soccer team and had just been taught a technique that European soccer players learn in kindergarten.
“A coach showed me something and then told me that players in Europe learned it when they’re five,” Eckert said. “It's one of the most basic fundamental techniques that every soccer player should know. I was a highly sought-after college recruit and I didn't learn that until I was in college. So I realized at that moment that however talented I was, or however determined I was to succeed, I was starting way behind my peers just because of the quality of the coaching and the infrastructure that was available to me in this area. When I moved back home, that's partly why I immediately started coaching with Pocatello High School because it's always been my goal to improve the soccer community in Pocatello. Through my master's degree in coaching and coaching Poky for what will be my 11th year this fall, I've learned enough about building sports cultures, organizations, coaching and administration.”
The true catalyst for putting that college experience to good use, however, was the simple truth that the previous amaetur adult soccer team in the Gate City that Eckert and others were a part of just wasn’t that good.
“The guys on the board and I played on the same team in this league, this amateur adult league for years, and it was basically a glorified beer league, at least it was for some folks,” Eckert said. “It also had some teams that are really quite competitive and quite serious that travel to tournaments and stuff. So we've been getting our butts kicked in this league for the last few years and the three of us wanted a better competitive experience. So, we took a few of the best players from that team and from some other teams that were frustrated with their experience and formed a new team last year. We had a really talented team but we sucked. We didn't practice together, there was a lack of commitment, a lot of attitude issues, a lot of entitlement, stuff like that. So this year to address those issues and maximize our potential we decided to go a step further and form S.E.I. F.C. so that we can create cultures and expectations that allow for success.”
And so, the Corvids were hatched. And since being created, the group has been active in forming partnerships with local businesses.
“The official launch date for our first sponsorship and donation drive was April 14,” the club said in a recent news release. “We are thrilled to announce partnerships with several local businesses: Lookout Credit Union as our official banking partner; Streamline Sports Physical Therapy as our official strength, conditioning and rehabilitation partner; and Teepee Advertisement & Athletic Gear as our official uniform kit and apparel partner. We are still actively seeking all levels of partnerships for the 2023 season or beyond. If you or your organization are interested in being a part of this from the beginning please reach out at seicorvids@gmail.com or contact the Board of Directors at 208-380-2545.”
Eckert said the club is seeking sponsors or partners to assist with operating costs, which would include expenses for entries into tournaments and leagues, as well as travel expenses and uniform kits.
“And then eventually, we'd like to be able to hire full time staff including coaches and office staff,” Eckert said. “We're probably going to shop out so to speak our on-field medical needs to begin with, but it'd be really nice to be able to hire a doctor full time or a physician. Our 2023 fundraising goal is $6,000 while our 2024 fundraising goal is more like $20,000 to $25,000.”
For the summer and fall of 2023, the Corvids will compete in the adult amateur Liga Latina based in Idaho Falls. This league competes on Sundays at Old Butte Park and will get
underway in late May or early June. Eckert said he is hopeful that at least one or two of the Corvids’ matchups could be held on Saturday night in Pocatello as opposed to Sunday in Idaho Falls. The team will also compete in several invitational adult knock-out competitions this summer in Boise and northern Utah.
But come spring 2024, the team will then enter the U.S. professional soccer pyramid via expansion into the UPSL Division 1. The requirements to expand into the UPSL are fairly limited, Eckert said, adding that the next step for the league is one reason the club has a goal to bring a 10,000-seat stadium to Pocatello.
“The reason we're entering the UPSL is because they have very limited requirements for expansion,” he said. “One of the big ones is that they require that you have a home field. It doesn’t have to be anything fancy. But come next spring we'll have home games here in Pocatello against other teams in the UPSL. We are still working on finding a location, but the next step that we want to go after the UPSL requires a minimum 2,500-seat stadium as part of their expansion requirements.”
The Corvid’s motto is Supra Et Ultra, which means above and beyond in Latin. The team’s slogan will be something along the lines of service, stewardship, soccer, Eckert said. The club wants to embody that slogan because S.E.I. F.C. intends to do much more for the Gate City area than provide a semi-pro soccer team for fans to watch. As a non-profit, the group wants to develop soccer infrastructure at the highest possible level, which could include bringing a residential soccer academy to the Gate City where soccer players live, go to school and play soccer for the club.
“The idea behind our slogan is that our goal is to work in service and stewardship for the community through soccer,” Eckert said. “We're looking for partners, donors and players who are interested in that ethos. We want to be really inclusive, we want to be really sustainable, ethical and transparent. The issues that seem to plague a lot of organizations in the last few years — corruption, intimidation, abuse, that kind of stuff — we want to be better than all of that. As millennials coming into real adulthood rather than young adulthood, I would say we want to be part of a paradigm shift to ethical, sustainable business practices.”
Eckert continued, “We realize there's an opportunity to do something that's transformative for us as players and coaches as well as future players and coaches in the area and really for the community. If we meet our most ambitious goals, we could be employing 50 to 100 people in town, we could be bringing in out-of-town money from traveling teams coming to play here and can use this team to show big companies that this community has amazing amenities to offer. Basically, our goal is to completely flip the paradigm on Southeastern Idaho sports and entertainment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.