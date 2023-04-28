The Corvids

Members of the Corvids, Pocatello's new semi-pro soccer team, pose for a photo.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — A new semi-professional adult soccer club is poised to take flight in the Gate City area this summer.

Known as the Corvids — which in the animal world is the family of birds that contains crows, ravens, rooks, and, among others, nutcrackers — a new soccer club is launching in Pocatello thanks to the efforts of a recently formed non-profit, the South Eastern Idaho Football Club, or S.E.I. F.C.

Corvids practicing

Members of the Corvids, Pocatello's new semi-pro soccer team, practice at Hawthorne Park in Pocatello

