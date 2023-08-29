Five people died and three others were injured in several wrecks throughout the region this past weekend.
A 31-year-old Fort Hall woman died in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 91 south of Reservation Road near Chubbuck on Sunday evening, according to Idaho State Police.
The woman, whom Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner identified as Josephine B. Theboy on Tuesday, was driving a 2008 Nissan Altima when she impacted a concrete wall and then a telephone pole, causing the vehicle to roll, state police said.
Theboy was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash, according to state police.
All lanes of travel were blocked for approximately four hours because of the crash.
A 23-year-old motorcyclist from Texas was seriously injured in a wreck early Sunday morning when he crashed into a barrier at the “Flying Y” interchange for interstates 15 and 86, state police said.
The man was riding a 2008 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle northbound on Interstate 15 near milepost 72 when he impacted the jersey barrier on the right shoulder at a high rate of speed and was separated from the motorcycle, according to state police.
The man was wearing a helmet and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.
Traffic was blocked at the intersection for approximately one and a half hours.
A 40-year-old Ogden, Utah, woman was injured in a wreck on U.S. Highway 30 east of McCammon Sunday morning when the car she was riding in overturned after the driver struck a deer, state police said.
A 45-year-old Ogden man was driving a 2017 GMC Sierra pickup pulling a 2017 Keystone camp trailer westbound on Highway 30 when he swerved to miss a deer, said state police, adding that he ultimately struck the animal, overcorrected and lost control of his vehicle.
The pickup and trailer rolled off the right shoulder.
The 40-year-old Ogden woman was riding as a passenger in the truck and was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital. She was not wearing her seatbelt.
The driver and a juvenile passenger were wearing their seatbelts.
The right lane on Highway 30 was closed for approximately three and a half hours.
A 34-year-old Wendell man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 in Jerome County on Saturday afternoon, state police said.
He was driving a 2003 Honda Accord westbound on Interstate 84 when the vehicle went off the roadway and overturned, according to state police.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Two other men died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning when they crashed on Golf Course Road east of Blue Lakes Grade in Jerome County, state police said.
A 24-year-old Buhl man was driving a 2005 Subaru Impreza westbound on Golf Course Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll several times, according to state police.
The driver was not not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries after being transported to a local hospital via air ambulance, state police said.
A passenger in the vehicle, a 23-year old Jerome man, was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to state police.
Golf Course Road was closed for approximately four hours.
Lastly, a 30-year-old Malta man was killed and a 22-year-old Rupert woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 in Cassia County early Friday morning, state police said.
The woman was driving a 2006 Toyota Tundra westbound on I84 when the vehicle blew a tire, went off the right shoulder and rolled, according to state police.
The woman was transported via air ambulance to the hospital.
The Malta man succumbed to his injuries at the scene, said state police, adding that both occupants were not wearing their seatbelts.
All incidents remain under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.