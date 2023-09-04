Five people died and four others were injured in three wrecks on local roadways Friday.
The deadliest of the crashes occurred on State Highway 33 in Teton County around 9:49 p.m. and involved two vehicles colliding head-on, state police said.
Five people died and four others were injured in three wrecks on local roadways Friday.
The deadliest of the crashes occurred on State Highway 33 in Teton County around 9:49 p.m. and involved two vehicles colliding head-on, state police said.
The driver of a 2022 Tesla, a 46-year-old female of Mantua, Utah, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 33 west of Driggs when the vehicle crossed over the center line, according to state police.
A 44-year-old Rexburg man was driving a 2007 Kenworth commercial vehicle westbound on State Highway 33 when the semi was struck by the Tesla, state police said.
The driver of the Tesla and the following passengers succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash: A 22-year-old female of Kaysville, Utah, a 24-year-old male of Kaysville, Utah, and a juvenile, according to state police.
The eastbound and westbound lanes of State Highway 33 were blocked for eight hours while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.
The occupants of the Tesla and commercial vehicle were wearing seatbelts.
A 53-year-old Blackfoot man died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 3:53 p.m. Friday on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 east of Twin Falls, according to state police.
A 49-year-old man from Boise City, Oklahoma, was driving a 2006 Freightliner semi pulling a single trailer when traffic slowed in the right lane, state police said.
The 53-year-old Blackfoot man driving a 2021 Freightliner semi pulling a single trailer was also traveling eastbound in the right lane and collided with the back of the 2006 Freightliner and trailer, said state police, adding that the 53-year-old succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, state police said.
A 29-mile stretch of eastbound Interstate 84 was blocked for approximately four hours because of the wreck.
Four people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash around 12:30 p.m. Friday on westbound U.S. Highway 20 in Fremont County, according to state police.
A 51-year-old St. Anthony man driving a 2017 Ford F450 pulling a trailer struck a Buick Enclave that was being operated by a 47-year-old Fayetteville, Georgia, man, state police said.
The Buick then struck a 2008 Ford F250 pulling a trailer that was being operated by a 38-year-old Rexburg man, according to state police.
The driver and three of the six passengers in the Buick were transported via ground ambulances to a local hospital, state police said.
All occupants involved were wearing seatbelts.
All three crashes remain under investigation by Idaho State Police.
The names of the accident victims haven't been released.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.