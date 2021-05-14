ARIMO — Sgt. Brian Venegas has discovered Marsh Valley High School has a small but extremely patriotic student body.
Though Marsh Valley has an enrollment of just 389 students, Venegas, the school's Army National Guard recruiter, managed to sign up five students to serve their country's military.
The team of new Marsh Valley recruits includes senior Jordan Handy and juniors Rheagen Miller, Hunter Turner, Austin Anderson and Jacob Lopez. Venegas considers it extraordinary to get so many good recruits from a single rural school.
In addition to the group joining the Army National Guard, senior Kole Morrison is joining the U.S. Marines.
The students joining the Army National Guard have been drilling together every month and will participate in basic training this summer.
"If they have any issues they know they can turn to one another. They are basically going to be family," Venegas said.
Venegas joined the National Guard when he was a 21-year-old student at Idaho State University, burdened with $17,000 in student loans. He signed up in part to pay off that debt, but he never finished his degree to become a social worker. He discovered the military itself was his preferred career path.
"As a new recruiter here, I put a lot of time and effort here. I let these guys know what (the National Guard) has done for me and my family," Venegas said.
Many of the new recruits have known they've wanted to join the military since early childhood and chose the National Guard for the flexibility it affords them to achieve other goals, such as going on church missions and attending college with tuition covered.
Handy moved to Southeast Idaho from California about 10 months ago and had to make all new friends. Joining the National Guard gave him something more — he believes the other recruits have become like family.
"I've always wanted to join something like law enforcement or a military career," Handy said. "The military caught my eye. I was planning to go active duty but with potential college and definitely a mission (with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints), active duty was not in the cards for me."
Miller plays softball and is involved in drama. Her goal is to become a diesel mechanic. She took a high school automotive class and thoroughly enjoyed it, and she discovered she could earn all the necessary certifications for the career through military service as an alternative to school.
"I like doing things to get my hands dirty. I like hunting. I gut fish. I like to work and I don't like to sit around," Miller said.
Turner is involved in FFA and plays football at Marsh Valley.
"I always wanted to join the military since I was little. The National Guard seemed like the best option because I could do college if I wanted to and go to basic (training) when I'm 17," Turner said.
Anderson has also known for most his life that he wanted to join the military. He's been involved in soccer and baseball in school. The National Guard will allow him the flexibility to go on a two-year LDS Church mission after his senior year.
"My uncles joined the National Guard, as well," Anderson said. "They told me it was a great plan for them and worked out really well for them."
Lopez has participated in high school rodeo and wrestling.
"I've always wanted to join (the military) since I was little," Lopez said. "I was reaching out to active duty, then Sgt. Venegas told me what he could offer me."