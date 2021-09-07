Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced on Monday five deaths from COVID-19 and 452 confirmed and probable cases of the virus in Southeast Idaho last week.
That number includes 253 confirmed and probable cases in Bannock County, 120 in Bingham County, 20 in Bear Lake County, 19 in Power County, 13 in Caribou County, 12 in Franklin County, nine in Butte County and six in Oneida County.
This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 19,555. Out of the 19,555 cases, 18,566 have recovered from COVID-19.
SIPH also confirmed five deaths due to COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho. The death's include a man in his 70s from Bingham County, a man in his 30s from Bannock County, a man in his 60s from Bannock County, and two men in their 80s from Bannock County. This brings the total to 257 deaths due to COVID-19. Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.
To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following prevention methods.
Wear cloth face coverings in public places.
Practice social distancing (6ft).
Stay home if you are sick.
Avoid people who are sick.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.
Get vaccinated as soon as possible
If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, call your health care provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.
SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can reach the hotline at 208-234-5875.