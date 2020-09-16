POCATELLO — Firefighters extinguished several brush fires on Wednesday afternoon that ignited along Interstate 15 in south Pocatello.
The five brush fires were reported around 1:15 p.m. on the east side of Interstate 15 and caused emergency responders to temporarily shut down one of the interstate's northbound lanes.
There are several businesses located off the interstate near where the fires occurred but firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before any structures were damaged.
The brush fires did spread a short distance to the east of the interstate into some fields but firefighters said only about an acre of ground was scorched.
Authorities said the fires did not result in any injuries or evacuations.
The fires occurred along a one-third mile stretch of Interstate 15 and remain under investigation, authorities said.
Firefighters from the Pocatello and Pocatello Valley fire departments remained on the scene extinguishing the fires for over two hours.
Also responding to the fires were Idaho State Police and Bannock County sheriff's deputies.