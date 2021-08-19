POCATELLO — Authorities have arrested five people on drug-related charges in recent days.
Zachary J. Panzanaro, 28, Samantha R. Linehan, 34, Takoda D. Hanson, 18, all of Pocatello, Samantha J. Cutler, 29, of Chubbuck, and Trand T. Poole, 42, of McCammon, have each been charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. Cutler is facing two counts.
All of them are scheduled to appear in court next week for their preliminary hearings, which will determine if there is enough evidence to take their cases to trial in District Court.
Possession of a controlled substance, a felony, is punishable by up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine.
Pocatello police say they arrested Cutler and Panzanaro on the 300 block of North Hayes Avenue on Friday after an anonymous caller reported some suspicious activity. Both allegedly had heroin in their possession at that time.
On Saturday, police arrested Linehan in the area of West Day Street and North Garfield Avenue following a traffic stop. They say she had methamphetamine in her possession at that time.
Linehan is also charged with misdemeanors for using drug paraphernalia or possessing it with the intent to use it and resisting or obstructing officers, according to court records.
Police say she walked away from the officers on scene and refused to follow their commands.
Early Sunday morning, police arrested Hanson on the 100 block of South Fourth Avenue following a traffic stop. They say he had methamphetamine in his possession at that time.
Pocatello police arrested Poole on the 300 block of West Lovejoy Street on Monday following a crash. He is also accused of having methamphetamine in his possession.
Linehan, Hanson, Cutler and Poole were all still in custody at the Bannock County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon, but Panzanaro was not.