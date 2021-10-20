Lovers of all things Henry’s Lake will find out in a few weeks if they will have more days added to the fishing season after the Idaho Fish and Game Commission meets in November.
The Fish and Game Commission will consider two main proposals to extend the season at Henry’s Lake during its Nov. 15-16 meeting in Lewiston.
“I’m excited for both of these proposals to increase more opportunities for anglers to enjoy the lake,” said Jenn Vincent, regional fisheries biologist who focuses on Henry’s Lake.
Right now, the fishing season at the trophy lake is from Memorial Day weekend through Jan. 1. Anglers are allowed to keep two fish.
The last time the season changed at Henry’s Lake was in 2011 when it changed to its current regulations. The closure date was changed from Nov. 30 to Jan. 1, extending the season one month.
Vincent said based on data from Fish and Game’s annual spring gillnet survey and creel surveys where staff interviews anglers on effort, catch and harvest, she believes the lake can support more angler pressure.
The season extensions would come during the winter and spring, particularly affecting ice fishing.
“The last two years people started ice fishing Henrys on Halloween,” Vincent said. “It looks like it might be ready to ice fish again this Halloween.”
The first season change proposal would extend the trout harvest season on Henry’s Lake by moving the closing date from Jan. 1 to Feb. 14. On Feb. 15 the season would change to a catch and release fishery through the Friday of Memorial Day weekend. On Memorial Day weekend a two-trout bag limit would start up again.
“These changes would allow year-round fishing,” Vincent said.
The second proposal would move the closing date from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31 and implement a catch and release season from Feb. 1 through May 10. All fishing would close May 11 through the Friday prior to Memorial Day weekend (about two weeks). Bag limits would remain the same.
The two main proposals are the result of input from recent surveys of licensed anglers and the general robust trout population found in the lake.
“We’re seeing that the population as it currently stands can support a longer fishing season,” Vincent said. “When we do our creel surveys every three years we talked to anglers and kind of get their opinion on what they would like to see going forward.”
Each year the lake is stocked with at least a million fingerling trout. Most are Yellowstone cutthroat trout, with the remaining being hybrid cutthroat/rainbow trout and brook trout. This year Fish and Game stocked the lake with 839,388 cutthroat (about 3 inches in length), 59,711 sterile brook trout about 5 inches long, and the rest hybrids.
Vincent said some years the amount of fish stocked can be as high as 1.5 million or more depending on what they think the lake needs. Fish surveys, water quality, and available fish to stock play into their decision.
“If we see that we’re dropping off on the large fish or we’re not seeing many of the young fish then that gives us an idea of how the population is doing as well,” she said. “It’s known as a trophy trout fishery. People go up there expecting to catch big fish. They keep fishing for the rest of the day hoping to get one of those big boys and keep releasing him till the big guy comes along.”
Vincent said the lake is still under a health advisory by Eastern Idaho Public Health and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality because of the presence of blue-green algal blooms. Signs are posted around the lake warning of the advisory.
“This advisory will be lifted in the event that two samples from the lake, collected one week apart indicate toxin levels are below the safe threshold,” the health department said.
Vincent said harvested fish caught during the advisory are OK to eat, “they just have to make sure that they’re taking all the organs out and cooking the fish as well.”
Because of the drought, some anglers are worried about the water levels of Henry’s Lake, but Vincent said that’s a non-issue.
“That’s most of the phone calls that I’ve been getting lately,” she said. “I mean Palisades is quite low. … I think Henry’s is at 89% right now, but it’s not reaching the levels that our other reservoirs are at that have been drawn down for irrigation because of the low water year.”