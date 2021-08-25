Idaho Fish and Game has issued fish salvage orders for two southeastern Idaho reservoirs this month after irrigation demands have drained them to the point of no longer supporting fish.
Condie Reservoir, about 6 miles north of Preston, and Winder Reservoir, about 4 miles north of Preston are expected to be empty sometime in the next few weeks. While the reservoirs often contain some water at the end of the irrigation season, the combination of low snow pack and a dry spring and summer, has both reservoirs being emptied.
“The last salvage order for Winder was in 2007, and I am not aware of a salvage order on Condie since I got here in 2005,” said Jennifer Jackson, regional communications manager for Fish and Game. “It has been a really long time since those reservoirs have seen a salvage order, and this is definitely being driven by drought conditions this summer.”
“Condie and Winder Reservoirs will become extremely low over the next several weeks as irrigation demands continue to be met,” Jackson said. “The fish at both reservoirs will not survive when water levels become unsuitable. Orders of salvage are therefore warranted to maximize public use of these fish.”
The fish salvage order allows fish to be taken by any method except the “use of firearms, explosives, chemicals or electric current.” Size, bag limits and possession limits are suspended, but a valid Idaho fishing license is still required.
Condie and Winder reservoirs have bluegill, bass, perch and trout in them. About 1,680 catchable size rainbow trout were planted in Winder this past spring.