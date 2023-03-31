As hard as this winter has been for the human residents of Southeast Idaho, it’s been even harder for the wildlife that call this place home.
Massive elk herds have been observed wandering through north Pocatello neighborhoods and local Idaho Fish and Game personnel have had to issue several warnings about dogs attacking and sometimes fatally mauling deer that have ventured into the lower elevations in search of food.
Brad Hough, who lives in the Robber’s Roost area between Inkom and McCammon, recently shared a photo of several mule deer that had apparently starved to death along Old Highway 91 next to a haystack near his property. Hough spoke to the Idaho State Journal about concerns he has with how the local Fish and Game district prepared for and responded to this year’s severe winter, describing the approach as lackluster.
In response to Hough's concerns, the Journal spoke to an official with the local Fish and Game district, Jennifer Jackson, who said the agency does employ a winter feeding program, though it’s not nearly as much of a panacea for big game as people would like to believe.
Still Hough is baffled by the fact that Fish and Game has not provided any wildlife feed sites this winter in Bannock County where he resides.
“Yes, we have had an abnormal winter this year, but I believe the proper precautions weren’t taken months ago when it was needed to try and help these deer out,” Hough said. “The deer out here are starving. These poor deer are down here trying to survive on hay and all of the trees out here are stripped from the ground five feet up.”
Hough said he has recently been on the phone with Fish and Game officials several times to inquire about the agency's response to the harsh winter Southeast Idaho has experienced this year. Part of his concern is that he has been told that feeding programs can only be established in particular areas when certain conditions have been met.
“Fish and Game basically has excuses for everything,” Hough said. “They don't want to congregate the deer for risk of disease, or they don’t want to habituate them so that they come back to the same spot next year or that it could create safety hazards.”
Most concerning to Hough is the impact hard winters have on the local region’s fawn crop.
“It’s just like they are content losing their entire fawn crop,” he said about Fish and Game. “Forty percent is what they figure the average fawn loss will be every winter, but this being an abnormal winter you’re going to lose 100 percent of the fawn crop.”
Hough continued, “It’s frustrating and sad to see because we are the ones who have to deal with it. I can’t tell you how many deer have been hit on my road this winter — it’s non-stop.”
When presented with Hough's concerns, Jackson first explained that this year’s winter has been abnormal. In fact, it's the worst winter Southeast Idaho has experienced since the mid-1980s, Jackson said.
“This is a tough winter,” she said. “This is the most severe winter we've had in Southeast Idaho since 1984. This winter started early, and it's persisting. It's the end of March and we still woke up to fresh snow multiple times this week. It's just a hard winter all the way around and as bad as folks feel it has been in Bannock County, the hardest hit areas, bar none, have been in Bear Lake, Caribou and Franklin counties.”
Jackson said that with input from the Winter Feeding Advisory Committee, Fish and Game established 23 different feed sites for deer and others for elk in Bear Lake, Caribou and Franklin counties, primarily because they have been hit hardest by this year’s winter. Since Feb. 3, Fish and Game has distributed about 30 tons of deer pellets between the 20-plus sites located throughout those three counties, Jackson said.
“We've been very clear from the get-go with feeding this winter because it is such a rough winter that we are going to hit those high priority areas,” Jackson said. “And even then, we can’t feed every deer and every elk in every canyon.”
Idaho Fish and Game officials and the Winter Feeding Advisory Committee consider several factors when evaluating a winter-feeding course of action, including snow depths, the number of consecutive days of subzero daytime temperatures, the presence of crusted snow, winter range conditions, and, among a few others, the number of animals affected.
But even with feeding programs in place, deer die in the winter, Jackson said.
“Winter, and especially winters like this, kill deer,” she said. “It's just part of being a deer on an Idaho landscape in winter.”
Jackson said Hough is not incorrect in his assessment, in that wildlife feeding programs were put in place in Bear Lake, Caribou and Franklin counties but were not enacted for Bannock County.
Part of that decision has to deal with the geographic makeup of the region, Jackson said.
Unlike the areas in Bear Lake, Caribou and Franklin counties, the part of Bannock County where Hough lives, which is very close to the Portneuf Wildlife Management Area, features many south-facing cliffs, which tend to receive much more sunlight, Jackson said. The Portneuf Wildlife Management Area, and even the Montpelier and Georgetown Wildlife Management areas, were all closed to the public this winter, primarily because those areas provide animals with refuge from disturbances as well as forage and cover for wintering, Jackson said.
Furthermore, Jackson spoke about how feeding programs work and said that contrary to popular belief, the programs aren’t as beneficial as one might think.
What Hough described as excuses are actually realistic concerns and they’re concerns that are shared among the wildlife management groups in all Western states, Jackson said.
“Feed sites are risky,” Jackson said. “They do not work the way people think they do. Feeding programs can be effective at baiting wildlife away from livestock feed lines and keeping animals off of roadways, but when it comes to saving starving animals it doesn't work the way it does with maybe your pets or livestock.”
Only the strongest animals benefit from feeding sites. Smaller, weaker does and bucks as well as fawns will get pushed around and blocked from eating by the stronger animals, Jackson said.
“It’s the stronger deer that will get into the feed,” Jackson said. “The fawns and weaker deer will be out-competed.”
Jackson said feeding sites also pose a risk for the spread of disease, they can attract predators looking for an easy meal and the deer at feed sites can be fairly destructive to the natural landscape.
“And they change migratory behavior,” she added. “We’ve seen it before where the deer get fed at a feed site and then they will begin looking for those sites early on in the winter.”
Jackson admits that seeing the large number of local deer that have died as the result of being struck by cars or not finding enough to eat is a devastating experience. It’s hard on the people who live in Southeast Idaho and have to witness it, but it’s also hard on Fish and Game personnel.
“This winter has been very tough on wildlife and on the public who care about the resource,” Jackson said. “But it is important for people to know that it has also been very hard on us here at Fish and Game. We care about the resource just like everyone else does. We are disheartened by the impacts of this winter and seeing the suffering of animals. We chose the careers we did with Idaho Fish and Game because we want to make a difference for Idaho’s wildlife. This is our home and wildlife resource, too.”
Despite the harsh winter and its deadly effects on local wildlife, there are some bright spots, she said.
“We needed water in our reservoirs, rivers and in the ground,” Jackson said. “We will see healthy forage on the landscape for wildlife because of it, and that is good for raising young and building fat reserves. Healthy summer feed sets animals up for successful migrations and filling fuel tanks in preparation for the next winter.”
She continued, "Mule deer biology has evolved to allow populations to rebound from tough winters. Adult survival in winter is generally high compared to fawn survival, twinning is extremely common, and we will see good fawn survival in areas of the region when conditions are right. And lastly, fish and other aquatic species are going to benefit from a good water year like this one and that will be good for both fish populations and anglers, even though it may delay some fishing in some areas for a bit.”
And although the way Fish and Game has responded to this year’s winter may not be on par with how others think it should be handled, Jackson said she and other Fish and Game officials appreciate people like Hough bringing concerns to their attention and will continue to invite criticism in the future because that means people care.
“We are so grateful for the help we have received so far with winter feeding in the Southeast Region,” Jackson said. “Bear Lake State Park, the Winter Feeding Advisory Committee, landowners and volunteers have been helping staff with feeding efforts and decision making this year. We also want to thank folks like Mr. Hough and other members of the public who have reached out with their comments and concerns. We are lucky to have such caring people living in this region.”
