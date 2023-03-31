starved deer

Mule deer that apparently starved to death recently along Old Highway 91 in the Robber’s Roost area between Inkom and McCammon.

 Photo courtesy of Brad Hough

As hard as this winter has been for the human residents of Southeast Idaho, it’s been even harder for the wildlife that call this place home.

Massive elk herds have been observed wandering through north Pocatello neighborhoods and local Idaho Fish and Game personnel have had to issue several warnings about dogs attacking and sometimes fatally mauling deer that have ventured into the lower elevations in search of food.

Deer seeking refuge

Deer in a Pocatello yard seeking refuge under juniper cover on March 15, 2023. 
deer in feed line bear lake state park March 2023.jpg

Deer in a feed line at Bear Lake State Park in March.
Idaho Fish and Game officials placing feed for mule deer near Bear Lake in February.

Idaho Fish and Game officials placing feed for mule deer on the east side of Bear Lake in February.

