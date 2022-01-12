Several officers with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game spent Wednesday chasing after a pair of moose who were wandering along busy streets in the city's northeast corner.
One moose, a yearling cow, was spotted near the old Perkin's Restaurant along Pocatello Creek Road and by the Portneuf Wellness Complex. That moose eventually made its way back into open space, said Dan Garren, Fish and Game's supervisor for the Southeast Region.
The other moose, a female calf, was spotted in the Fairway Drive neighborhood and was eventually tranquilized on Bluebell Circle. Garren said officers transported the moose in a horse trailer and released it in the same vicinity as the other moose.
Story continues below video
"We think they may have been traveling together," Garren said.
Garren said the department attempts to let moose make their way back into the wild and tranquilizes them as a last resort.
"We look at the safety factor. What are the odds this animal will move or walk out into traffic and cause an accident or get into a position where someone is in close quarters," Garren said. "A lot of times we'll let (a moose in town) wander out on its own."
A few days ago, Fish and Game responded to a bull moose roaming in the neighborhood around Chubbuck Elementary School. That moose eventually walked on its own into the Portneuf River Bottoms and out of harm's way.
Garren said the community usually receives reports of a couple of moose in town each winter. He considers it a mere coincidence that three moose have been in urban areas during the past few days.
He said there's no significant snowpack to drive moose to lower elevations. Furthermore, he said moose populations have generally been on the decline, due in part to parasites and unknown causes increasing mortality. Garren said the department has made adjustments to its moose hunts based on the trend.