Fish and Game officers kill mountain lion spotted in Idaho city's downtown

KIMBERLY — A male mountain lion thought to be the same cat seen downtown on Thursday was euthanized Friday outside of town.
A homeowner east of Kimberly notified the Idaho Department of Fish and Game that they found a mountain lion early that morning on their porch, spokesman Terry Thompson said in a Friday statement.
“Before the officers’ arrival, the homeowner made repeated unsuccessful attempts to haze the mountain lion away from the house,” Thompson said. “The homeowner reported that the lion showed no fear despite him yelling repeatedly at the lion, and at one point the lion hissed and took an aggressive posture toward the homeowner.”
Regional Conservation Officer Josh Royse told Thompson he expected to scare the lion toward the South Hills but the big cat did not attempt to run away when approached.
“In the interest of public safety for local residents, the decision was made to euthanize the lion,” Royse said.
At 6:45 a.m. Thursday, Kimberly resident Liz Stanger came home to find the cat at her door.
“I was coming home and he was sitting on my front step. My first thought was that it was a huge dog,” Stanger told the Times-News. “Then he moved and I thought, ‘That’s not a dog.’”
She knew she had to photograph the big cat because no one would ever believe her story, she said.
“I was a bit shook up,” Stanger said. “I’m just happy that my daughter who was getting ready to go to work didn’t leave before I had come home, because she would have walked right out the door and into him.”
Stanger lives off an alley between Monroe and Madison streets, just a half-block west of Main Street North near the post office.
She pulled into her driveway, hoping to scare the cat away. Cornered between the home and a chainlink fence, the cat charged the fence several times trying to escape before darting off.
Police Chief Jeff Perry said the city of Kimberly received numerous calls from people who had seen Stanger’s video on Facebook. But Perry said his officers and the Fish and Game were unable to locate the cat Thursday.