Idaho sage grouse hunters will be required to purchase tags under new regulations aimed at reducing the total harvest of the embattled game bird, but they will be treated to a longer season and an expanded territory in which to pursue the iconic species.
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved the regulation changes during its July 14 meeting in Pocatello. The new regulations have drawn mixed reviews from sportsmen and wildlife advocates.
Tags are expected to be in high demand and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Sunday on a first-come, first-served basis through licensed Fish and Game vendors, online at gooutdoorsidaho.com or by calling 800-554-8685. The season will span from Sept. 18 through Oct. 31. Previously the sage grouse hunt was limited to two days, seven days or two weeks, varying based on the zone and population trends.
"This is a pretty big change," said Zach Lockyer, a regional wildlife manager with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. "In the past we've always had sage grouse zones but we weren't able to limit the number of people who participated in sage grouse hunting."
The price of a sage grouse tag will be $22.75 — significantly more than the $1.50 processing fee for obtaining a special validation on hunting licenses for sage grouse and sharptail grouse under the prior system.
Lockyer said about 1,900 total tags will be available, representing roughly 10% of the state's sage grouse population.
"That's a harvest level that won't cause population declines," Lockyer said.
Each zone will be allotted a set number of tags, based on lek data. Leks are areas where male sage grouse gather to perform competitive displays and courtship rituals.
Lockyer said significantly fewer birds will be harvested under the tag-based system.
"We've had some advancements in data collection research that allows us to estimate sage grouse populations and the ability to more directly manage harvest based on those numbers," Lockyer said.
Sage grouse hunting will be allowed in 12 zones throughout Idaho. Zone 8, which encompasses the Big Desert, has been expanded somewhat, and a zone in the Bear Lake area that has been closed to sage grouse hunting for years has been reopened.
Sage grouse have been in decline throughout the West due to several threats, including wildfires, invasive species and habitat loss. Lockyer said the department has noticed modest increases in lek counts in some areas, but the population trend remains concerning.
In 2015, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service opted to withdraw sage grouse from the candidate species list for an Endangered Species Act listing, reasoning sage grouse did not face the risk of extinction in the foreseeable future.
"A listing would result in changes to practices for the agriculture industry as a whole and a whole suite of others in outdoor recreation," Lockyer said.
Despite the challenges facing sage grouse, Lockyer believes having a hunt is important because the hunt engenders support to protect the species.
"Wildlife conservation was born from hunters and sportsmen, and their passion for wildlife contributes massively to the conservation efforts that are able to be put in place for these species," Lockyer said.
Matt Lucia, executive director of the Pocatello-based Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust, agrees hunters care for the wildlife they pursue and help protect them. He added that hunting fees fund conservation projects.
He personally, however, has avoided hunting sage grouse for more than two decades because of the population's decline. Lucia supports the department's efforts to get a better handle on the sage grouse harvest.
"We've got to do something different with management of sage grouse, and this may be a good step forward with looking at management strategies," Lucia said.
The land trust he heads has been a partner in projects to improve habitat for the bird, including the restoration of the riparian area surrounding Rock Creek within the Curlew National Grassland. The land trust has also helped to protect key sage grouse habitat from fragmentation by securing development rights of ranches and other pristine properties.
Jack Connelly, a retired Fish and Game scientist who spent more than 45 years studying sage grouse in Southeast Idaho, argued habitat loss, wildfires and invasive species represent the most significant threats to the population and the focus on the hunt is a red herring.
"What we're doing is almost a bait and switch," Connelly said. "We don't want to deal with the hard stuff so let's talk about hunting."
Connelly was among a group of scientists who signed a letter during the spring encouraging the federal Bureau of Land Management to consider alternate ways to extinguish fires more quickly for the benefit of sage grouse. For example, the group suggested prioritizing funding more Air Attack retardant dumps to control wildfires.
"I've heard from both shotgun hunters and falconers and they're very unhappy for a variety of reasons," Connelly said.
Though the season is now longer, Connelly argued the hunt effectively ends the moment a hunter fills his or her tag. He questions why the tags are going on sale on a Sunday, when many sportsmen are in church. Furthermore, he believes the increase in cost of the hunt will pose a burden to families.
Rob Thornberry, Idaho Field Representative for the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, which is a national nonprofit that represents sportsmen on federal land management issues, said his organization supports Fish and Game's efforts to continue hunting under a permit system.
"Sportsmen are critical to sage grouse advocacy and the collection of important population data," Thornberry said via email. "The continued decline of hunting opportunity is an indicator that sage grouse restoration efforts are failing to fully address the real issue behind the bird's decline: habitat degradation and habitat loss."
Visit https://idfg.idaho.gov/sites/default/files/seasons-rules-sage-grouse-2021.pdf for more information about the zones and availability of tags.