Moose near Burley

Idaho Fish and Game personnel and a sheriff's deputy prepare a yearling moose for relocation after the animal was darted with a tranquilizer gun near Burley on June 26. The moose had come too close to traffic on Interstate 84 and needed to be removed from the area.

 Idaho Fish and Game Photo

Fish and Game biologists continue to respond to reports of yearling moose that find themselves in and around Magic Valley communities, especially in the Burley area. Over the past week, two yearling moose were found in areas that presented potential public safety concerns to residents and vehicles on area roads.

On Sunday, June 25, a yearling moose was reported to be dangerously close to Interstate 84 near the Burley exit. With Interstate 84 seeing heavy weekend traffic combined with highway speeds local law enforcement along with Fish and Game staff attempted to keep the moose from running into interstate traffic. The moose was very stressed, and it repeatedly ran dangerously close to vehicle traffic along the interstate, as well as running into nearby residential neighborhoods and local businesses.

