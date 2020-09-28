POCATELLO — Idaho Department of Fish and Game staff have built four new concrete ramps, using grant funding obtained by the city, to facilitate float trips on the Portneuf River near town.
The ramps and accompanying signage are part of the city's ongoing effort to promote recreation in the river near municipal borders.
Ramps and signs have been installed at a Bureau of Land Management parking lot along Pornteuf Road near the Bannock County landfill, at the Cheyenne Bridge, at Centennial Park and at Taysom Rotary Park.
Hannah Sanger, the city's environment and science division manager, said the cost was under $3,000 per location to add signs and ramps, and the effort was funded by Idaho Parks and Recreation grants.
Sanger has been on a personal quest to get locals to try floating the river near town, believing residents will become more supportive of investing in and protecting a resource they know and use.
Sanger said the access point at Centennial Park, especially, was challenging to use prior to the installation of a ramp.
"They've got a great grip. They won't erode or be slippery," Sanger said of the ramps.
She said the ramps should reduce erosion and make it easier and more convenient for people making float trips to put in and get out of the river.
"We are working on pathways connecting the ramps to parking lots," Sanger said.
Sanger said the city and volunteers have also worked on clearing the river from King Street by Sacajawea Park to Batiste Road north of Interstate 86, along the Abraszewski Trail. She said the Abraszewski stretch is more challenging than the stretch upstream and includes rapids and potentially hazardous conditions, with the potential for logs and fallen trees.
New signs include maps of the floatable stretches and locations of improved river access points. Interpretive signs about wildlife floaters might see on the river and the importance of wearing a life jacket are also planned.
Sanger hopes to secure donations of life jackets from Idaho Parks and Recreation to add life jacket lending stations at access points by next spring. Sanger has been pleased by how quickly floating the Portneuf has gained in popularity.
"Every time I'm down there looking at a river access spot I see at least one group of floaters, if not two," Sanger said.