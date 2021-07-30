POCATELLO — The first week of the second trial for a Fort Hall man accused of beating a local bar bouncer to death about 12 years ago concluded Friday evening.
Martin Edmo Ish, 64, was found guilty of manslaughter in 2017 and sentenced to 15 years in prison in the 2009 death of 56-year-old Lorne Red Elk, a bouncer at Duffy’s Tavern at the time. But the Idaho Supreme Court tossed the conviction last year and ordered a new trial, saying technical errors were made during the process of selecting a jury.
The unanimous Supreme Court decision vacated the conviction against Ish and remanded the case back to the 6th District Court in Bannock County for a new trial. Judge Rick Carnaroli is presiding over the retrial.
The jury selection for Ish’s retrial began at the Red Lion Hotel in Pocatello on Monday and lasted through Wednesday afternoon. Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog and one of the attorneys representing Ish, Bannock County Chief Deputy Public Defender John Scott Andrew, provided opening statements to jurors at the Bannock County Courthouse on Thursday morning. In addition to Herzog, the prosecutory team includes senior deputy prosecuting attorneys Jonathan Radford and Ryan Godfrey. Andrew is joined by Bannock County Senior Felony Deputy Public Defender Cody Cottam.
The case against Ish alleges he struck Red Elk in the head causing injuries from which Red Elk sickened and died.
Herzog said the case initially began with Pocatello police officers believing Red Elk might have been struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Duffy’s Tavern on the evening of June 14, 2009. After being injured that night, emergency medical responders transported Red Elk to Portneuf Medical Center and later to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he died from his injuries three days later.
“But not long into the investigation, police concluded (Red Elk) had been the victim of an assault,” Herzog said. “Investigators gathered physical evidence at the scene, took photographs and interviewed a lot of people over the following months.”
Though Pocatello police interviewed Ish shortly after the June 2009 incident and he admitted to being at Duffy’s Tavern that night and interacting with Red Elk, he denied any wrongdoing and the case eventually went cold, Herzog said.
That changed in 2015, however, when Ish’s cousin, Jennifer Teton, came forward and said that when she came over to his house one morning to deliver coffee and the newspaper, he confessed that he had “blasted Red Elk” and thought he might have killed him, Herzog said.
When police interviewed Ish again in 2015, he was asked how he typically behaved when he had been drinking, to which Ish replied, “I’m cool, unless someone puts their hands on me,” adding that had he gotten upset during his interactions with Red Elk about six years prior he would have “reacted right then and there,” Herzog said before asking the jury to return a guilty verdict for the manslaughter charge Ish faces.
Andrew told jurors most of what they will hear in the coming days will include theories from several individuals associated with the case, but a witness named Heather Davis “is the key and the reason why the state’s case makes no sense.”
Andrew explained Davis lived across the street from Duffy’s Tavern at the time Red Elk died and witnessed what happened.
“This is not a guessing game ladies and gentlemen,” Andrew said. “Heather Davis said she knew Lorne Red Elk, and that she was across the street and out having a smoke when she saw a skinny black male in his 20s or 30s approach Lorne and she heard what she thought were gunshots.”
Andrew also directed the jury to pay attention to the upcoming testimony of Narcissus “Narci” Kimball who he said was a patron that had been at the bar that night, left for about the length of a song and that her arrival back to Duffy’s Tavern “would be of interest.”
Andrew said once all of the evidence associated with the case was admitted, he would ask the jury to return a verdict of not guilty.
The remainder of Thursday and all of Friday involved state prosecutors calling various witnesses to testify, including several Pocatello police officers and evidence technicians, bartenders at Duffy’s Tavern and the bar Ish was at beforehand, the Bourbon Barrel, and patrons at Duffy’s who interacted with Ish or saw Red Elk injured in the parking lot.
Pocatello police officers Ralph Daniels, Brian McClure and Theo Vanderschaaf testified about their involvement with the case on June 14, 2009, and any subsequent involvement they had in the case. Daniels was the officer who interviewed Ish initially in 2009. McClure said he initially rendered aid to Red Elk before securing the scene and documenting the layout of the bar’s parking lot and the make and model as well as the license plates of the vehicles parked there.
Vanderschaaf said he completed an accident reconstruction of the scene, documented various photographs that were taken that night (some of which were admitted as evidence in the case) and executed a search warrant of the vehicle Kimball had been driving when she discovered Red Elk lying motionless in the bar’s parking lot. Vanderschaaf also testified that he located a tire track in the mud near where Red Elk was found that night that he believed matched the tread of the tires on Kimball's van, but admitted the small size of the tire track, about 1-foot long, made it impossible to ascertain an exact match or discern whether the tire track indicated a vehicle was entering or leaving the parking lot.
Kimball testified that she voluntarily submitted to a search of her blue Dodge van about a month after the June 14 incident and that she was the first person to notify the bartender of Duffy’s that night, Jodi Walker, who also testified, that Red Elk was injured in the parking lot. Kimball said she called 911 and reported that she believed Red Elk had been struck by a vehicle. She also explicitly denied striking Red Elk with her van when asked by state prosecutors.
In addition to Walker and Kimball, the bartender of the Bourbon Barrel at the time, Linda Loveday-Wood, also testified, saying that she kicked Ish out of her bar prior to him arriving at Duffy’s and that she phoned Duffy's immediately after to warn them that he might be heading their way.
Another Duffy’s patron that night, Robert Hess, testified that he observed Ish outside of the bar prior to Red Elk being injured and saw that he appeared agitated or angry, “flailing his arms around” and pacing back and forth.
Ish’s friend for about the last 20 years, Charles Tademy, testified that Ish showed up to his house the night of the incident around midnight asking for a ride home. Ish had initially told Daniels in 2009 that he walked from Duffy's to his Fort Hall Home, which was approximately 14 miles away. Tademy said when he dropped Ish off at home, Ish asked him to drive by Duffy’s to see if anything was going on at the bar. Tademy also had a short outburst in which he criticized the attorneys, claiming they had tried to confuse him.
Two Pocatello police evidence technicians — Jami Rifelj and Aida Carrillo — also testified. Rifelj spoke about the photos she took throughout the investigation, which included the parking lot area around the crime scene, the autopsy of Red Elk and various pieces of evidence stored at the Pocatello Police Department. Carrillo testified about photos that she had taken of the inside of Duffy’s years after the incident.
The second week of Ish’s trial is set to resume at the Bannock County Courthouse on Monday. The case is expected to last through at least Aug. 6.
If convicted of the voluntary manslaughter charge, Ish faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.