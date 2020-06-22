Idaho Public Health has confirmed its first rabid bats of the season.
The department issued a pres release on Monday confirming two bats found inside of separate Ada County homes have tested positive for rabies.
Bats are the only natural carriers of rabies in Idaho, and no area of the state is considered free of the virus, according to Idaho Public Health. On average, 15 rabid bats are confirmed throughout the state per year, officials said.
Idaho Public Health recommends testing a bat if there is any chance that a person or pet came in contact with it.
“Rabies is a fatal viral illness without proper medical management. People should call their healthcare providers promptly if they believe they may have been bitten or scratched by a bat. Medical therapy administered to people after an animal bite or other exposure is extremely effective in preventing rabies,” Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, state public health veterinarian, said in a press release. “It is extremely important for people to avoid all bats and other wild animals, particularly if they appear sick or are acting aggressively or abnormally.”