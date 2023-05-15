Roger Schei (generic cutline)

Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — As all three Pocatello high schools unite this week to stand up against fentanyl, Southeastern Idaho Public Health and the Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship are also joining the fight.

In response to the opioid crisis affecting not just Southeast Idaho but seemingly the entire country, the Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship is sponsoring a series of informative meetings to help community members learn about the deadly issue.

