POCATELLO — As all three Pocatello high schools unite this week to stand up against fentanyl, Southeastern Idaho Public Health and the Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship are also joining the fight.
In response to the opioid crisis affecting not just Southeast Idaho but seemingly the entire country, the Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship is sponsoring a series of informative meetings to help community members learn about the deadly issue.
Several different meetings are planned this summer beginning with the first at 6 p.m. Wednesday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Caldwell Park building at 135 S. Seventh Ave. in Pocatello.
“Speakers will include representatives from the Pocatello Police Department, Idaho State University’s Kasiska Division of Health Sciences and Southeastern Idaho Public Health,” the health district said in a Monday news release.
The other meetings this summer are scheduled as follows:
— May 24 at 6 p.m. at St. Anthony Chapel, 524 N. Seventh Ave. in Pocatello
— June 20 at 6 p.m. at Pocatello High School, 325 N. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello
— June 22 at 6 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Caldwell Park building, 135 S. Seventh Ave. in Pocatello
— July 19 at 12 p.m. at the Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello
— July 30 at 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. 15th Ave. in Pocatello
The first meeting is being held during a unity week organized by the mayors of Pocatello and Chubbuck, Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei and representatives from Pocatello, Century and Highland high schools.
The unity week calls for students in all three high schools to participate in coordinated dress-up days and asks local businesses and community members to join in as well.
For white-out day on Monday, participants were encouraged to dress up in as much all-white clothing that they own. Tuesday is future day, which calls for participants to dress up as themselves 10 years into the future or wear some cool sci-fi outfit. For school spirit day on Wednesday, participants are encouraged to wear gear from any of the three high schools and Idaho State University.
Community members can dust off those sombreros, kilts and kimonos for cultural day on Thursday, and Friday’s dress-up day is retro day, which calls for participants to wear clothing from any previous decade.
Additionally, the community is invited to attend a free screening of “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Pocatello High School Auditorium.
Some of the facts that will be distributed throughout the schools and community during unity week are startling.
According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use as a pain reliever and anesthetic. It’s approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin as an analgesic.
“Just 2 milligrams of fentanyl, the small amount that fits on the tip of a pencil, is considered a potentially deadly dose,” according to the DEA.
According to a March 2022 news release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, 44 percent of overdoses in Idaho in 2021 involved synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, an increase from 21 percent in 2020 and just 12 percent in 2019.
Pocatello’s push against fentanyl coincides with Gov. Brad Little’s fight against the deadly drug called Operation Esto Perpetua.
On May 9, Little highlighted National Fentanyl Awareness Day at Kuna High School to share information with Idaho youth about the dangers of this increasingly accessible deadly drug. He was joined by Tarina Taylor, the mother of Zachary Taylor, a 26-year-old Lewiston resident who lost his life to accidental fentanyl poisoning in 2021.
Tarina Taylor shared how her only child, Zachary, purchased a pill he thought was OxyContin from an unknown source on Facebook. The pill contained enough fentanyl to kill six people. Tarina is committed to sharing her family’s story with the hope other families do not go through the same tragedy.
During his address to the Kuna High School students, Little noted the dangers of fentanyl and what Idaho is doing to address the crisis, laying out what steps the Gem State is taking to turn the tide on the fentanyl crisis.
— Idaho launched a campaign, Fentanyl Takes All, to help educate and inform Idahoans, especially our youth and their parents, about the dangers of fentanyl.
— Idaho added more roadside testing equipment to help ISP get fentanyl off our streets more quickly.
— Idaho will add a new statewide drug interdiction team at ISP to intercept fentanyl coming into our state.
— Idaho is improving information sharing between law enforcement, first responders, health care, tribes, coroners and others to tackle the problem strategically.
— Idaho is increasing resources for mental health and behavioral health to help prevent tragedy.
— Little is working with border states to help reduce the supply of drugs coming into America across the open border from the drug cartels.
“Take this problem seriously and learn more about it,” Little told Kuna students last week. “Most importantly, take care of each other. Look out for yourselves and your friends.”
