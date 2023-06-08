Mystic Realms Fantasy Fair

The headliners for the Mystic Realms Fantasy Fair are the Salt Lake City Crusaders, who don historically accurate armor and compete in medieval tournaments.

 Mystic Realms Fantasy Fair Photo

POCATELLO — The public can walk among pirates, mermaids and knights at the Pocatello fairgrounds thanks to the first Mystic Realms Fantasy Fair on June 17 and 18.

The family-friendly event will be chock-full of entertainers and vendors of the fantastical variety, with the headliner being Utah’s premier armored combat team the Salt Lake City Crusaders.

