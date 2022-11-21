Veteran's Day Gala

Hundreds attended the Veterans Day Gala recently held at Idaho State University's Stephens Performing Arts Center, including state legislators, individuals from the Denver Navy recruiting office, Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad and many other local personalities.

 Stephanie Bachman-West for the Journal

POCATELLO — There were multiple first-time events for Veterans Day in Pocatello this year — the first Veterans Day Parade in 80 years, and thanks to one local vet, the first Veterans Day Gala was recently held. 

Hundreds attended the “James E Johnson Memorial Endowment” Veterans Day Gala held on Nov. 11. The event was hosted by AMVETS Bengal Post 1901 and sponsored by the Blue Cross of Idaho. Event organizer Lance Kolbet said it went “incredibly well" and he hopes to host the event annually in the future.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.