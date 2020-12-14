Five frontline workers at an East Idaho hospital on Monday were among the first Gem State residents to receive the initial doses of the Pfizer Inc. COVID-19 vaccine.
Eastern Idaho Public Health spokeswoman Mimi Taylor says five health care workers at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg received the first of the health district’s 975 COVID-19 vaccinations Monday. Dr. Russ McUne in Rexburg became the first person to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the state, three public health sources told the Post Register.
”As an ER physician working frontlines, working with a lot of COVID, this is a vaccine that we’ve been waiting for for a long time,” McUne said. “So this is definitely something we need people to see, we need people to be able to do, and I want to set an example that this is not something to be afraid of. This is going to help us. We really, really need this vaccine in people.”
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Monday the state should receive all 13,650 doses of its first allotment of vaccines from Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech by the end of the week. After reviewing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and discussing Idaho needs, the Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee determined health care workers will receive the first initial doses.
The vaccine is being distributed to Idaho’s seven local public health districts based on the number of health care workers in each region. Long-term care staff and residents in Idaho are set to receive vaccines starting as soon as next week.
”We are thrilled to finally have vaccine in hand to get vaccinations started, but we know there won’t be enough in this first shipment to vaccinate all health care workers who want it,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, the state’s public health officer and administrator of the Division of Public Health. “We are expecting weekly shipments going forward, but exact details are still being determined and will be forthcoming. We expect that health care workers will be notified by their employers as they determine a schedule for vaccinations in their facilities.”
Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann says her health district — which encompasses Bannock, Bingham, Bear Lake, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power counties — is set to receive its initial allotment, also 975 doses, of the Pfizer Inc. vaccines by the end of the week. Idaho State University played a pivotal role in the process, she said.
ISU announced on Thursday it was dedicating one of its Thermo Scientific Revco RLE Series Ultra-Low freezers — specifically designed to hold a variety of items common to research facilities including tissue samples, DNA and RNA — to store the incoming COVID-19 vaccine for SIPH.
Though SIPH purchased a new freezer capable of storing the COVID-19 vaccine at the necessary ultra-cold temperature of -70 degrees Celsius, or -94 degrees Fahrenheit, it’s not expected to arrive until January 2021. That’s where ISU Professor and Chair of the Department of Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Sciences Marvin Schulte got to thinking.
“We actually got two of these freezers for our labs in Pocatello early this year but only began using one of them before the pandemic caused us to move to distance-based instruction and significantly impacted our research,” Schulte said. “We didn’t even fully unwrap the second one, but we knew we would need it eventually. I’m glad that they will be able to use it.”
In addition to the donated freezer space, ISU has worked hand-in-hand with SIPH and other public health districts during the pandemic, donating space at its Pocatello campus to serve as a mobile COVID-19 testing site. ISU also announced last week that local hospitals have reached out to ISU faculty in the hopes of recruiting pharmacy students to help immunize the large numbers of people they expect to want the vaccine.
Mann said she cannot overstate the significance of the relationship between SIPH and ISU.
“We just want to give huge kudos to ISU,” she said. “Their willingness to loan us this cold storage freezer is very significant. We cannot overstate the importance of that relationship and their willingness to help.
ISU spokesman Stuart Summers added, “Being the health science leader for the state of Idaho, Idaho State University’s commitment to public health will be paramount to this large-scale vaccination rollout. We look forward to continuing our work with the local health district to provide anything they need.”
The mRNA vaccine from Pfizer Inc. contains one part of the novel coronavirus — not the whole virus that causes infections — and is designed to initiate an early immune response. The Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine — of which the latter vaccine was still awaiting approval for emergency use from the Food and Drug Administration as of Monday — will require two doses, delivered three to four weeks apart. The first shot is the “prime” vaccine dose and the second is a booster.
Earlier Monday, the first COVID-19 vaccine dose in the country was administered in New York to critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay, the Associated Press reported.
The first vaccine doses come as the nation breached 300,000 total COVID-19 deaths, and while hospitals in Idaho and elsewhere are being pushed to capacity as infections, hospitalizations and deaths continue rising.
Idaho’s health leader, Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen, on Friday was granted power to move hospitals in the state into Crisis Standards of Care when he deems it necessary.
Pfizer’s first distribution of vaccines is about one-fourth as much as states had anticipated receiving. While Idaho’s 13,650 vaccine doses is far under the estimate of how many health care workers in high-risk environments should receive the vaccine, health officials are optimistic that additional vaccine allocations from Pfizer and Moderna will keep on track this first round to be complete in January.
Vaccinations for the general population are still a few months out, however, and local health officials are encouraging residents to both continue adhering to mitigation strategies designed to limit the spread of the virus and to refrain from contacting health care providers to request information about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine as to not overburden current processes.
“We are certainly very pleased that the first bout of vaccinations have started, but there are still several unanswered questions,” Mann said. “Once you have received the vaccine, it means that once you come into contact with the virus you are 95 percent less likely to get sick. What is unknown is if you are able to contract and spread the virus after receiving the vaccine.”
Mann continued, “Another caution is we do not know how long the vaccine will last. We are going to continue to evaluate the data, but we are just not sure what the lifespan of this vaccine will be. Will it be annually, one and done or every 10 years? We just don’t know that yet. That means that we are not out of the woods yet in terms of our mitigation strategies like face coverings, social distancing and hand washing.”