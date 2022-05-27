ABERDEEN — Last month, as Aberdeen High School senior Karen Escamilla-Garnica visited her future college campus, she couldn’t help but be a little nervous. The sandstone buildings with red-tile roofs were a far cry from the standard brick and vinyl siding she was used to back home, and in place of sagebrush and Russian olives were tall palm trees that cast shadows over her as she walked from building to building.
“I was scared, you know, because California is so big,” Escamilla-Garnica said. “I thought everyone was going to be honking their horns at me, but everybody was super nice. It feels like such a close-knit community, and everybody just says hi and introduces themselves. It was very different from Aberdeen, but also pretty similar.”
This trip to her future stomping grounds eased her nerves and let her know what to expect come September when she moves from her long-time home of Aberdeen to an on-campus dorm at Stanford University.
The senior, who was valedictorian at Aberdeen High School’s ceremony on Thursday, graduated with a 4.0 unweighted GPA and in the top 10 of her class. She applied and was accepted to attend Stanford, making her the first in her family to attend college. But until the time comes for her to pack her bags and head to the golden state, Escamilla-Garnica intends to celebrate her hard work with the people who helped her get to where she is today — her family.
“My parents and my aunt and uncle … they always just encouraged me and always told me to do what was best for myself academically, and to just pursue my dreams because they didn’t get the opportunity to do that,” she said. “And they were always there, they always offered comforting words of support whenever I needed them. I think without them, I really couldn’t have done it.”
Escamilla-Garnica’s grandparents were immigrants from Mexico, and they and her parents weren’t able to finish high school, she said. Yet it was because of their encouragement and support that she and her three younger siblings have succeeded in academics.
She also attributes her successes to all her past teachers, with a special shout-out to her band teacher Mr. Millett, who is retiring this year.
“He really just inspired me,” she said. “He opened my eyes to a whole new different version of school. It wasn’t just academic, but it was something that I was passionate about and being able to play in his band and have him as my director, it was just really inspiring and something I really appreciate.”
With about six years of experience playing the flute and saxophone in band, Escamilla-Garnica explained that music is something she’s eyeing to pursue a degree in. She also loves the subjects of chemistry and calculus, and she’s juggling the thought of double-majoring since she is also interested in the medical field.
“I was thinking about double-majoring, but I can go see when I’m there what I would like to study,” she explained. “Maybe something allergy-related and music composition, and then I would like to become a doctor, so afterwards go into medical school.”
On her off time Escamilla-Garnica enjoys reading, baking, riding her bike, and walking her dog, as well as picnicking with her family. She explained she intends to do that quite often before she heads off in September.
“I’m just really excited to be able to come to this milestone in my life and share it with my family,” she said.