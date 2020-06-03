Welcome back to First Friday Art Walk! We will be opening Art Walk on June 5, and we invite you to join us from 5 to 8 p.m. We will be following the CDC guidelines for social distancing and gathering. Our businesses will be overseeing their spaces to ensure that everyone is safe and complying with the guidelines. Don’t miss this opportunity to view and experience various art forms by local and regional artists. After Art Walk, plan to stay for a delicious dinner at one of our restaurants, taprooms or breweries. We look forward to seeing you! Check out www.oldtownpocatello.com for more information about Historic Old Town Pocatello.
Art Walk Locations: Eastside Old Town
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave., will be participating in Art Walk. Stop by and say hello, or you can finish your evening there for dinner.
Art Walk Locations: Westside Old Town
Into You Piercing & Tattoo, 501 N. Main St., will be hosting tattoo artist and business owner Joel Mattingly.
Main Street Music, 401 N. Main St., will be hosting McCaffrey Jones playing guitar and singing his original pop songs. Fine artist is Oliver Janicki.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., will be hosting wreath artists “Mom and Me Wreathes” set up outside with beautiful wreaths. Local vendors inside the shop have booths full of treasures.
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main St., will be featuring artist Paige Weber. Be sure to stop in.
Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main St., will be featuring their shrimp bacon Gouda mac and cheese for the evening. Two pastas with two sides and breadsticks for $26.99.
Cherub Capers Creations, 115 N. Main St., will host Sarah Austill who will be singing and performing via ZOOM.
Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main St., will be hosting wire wrap and assemblage jewelry and accessories by Christina Little, as Wysteriasage.
The Photo Boutique will be set up on the corner of Main and Lewis near their studio giving out free cotton candy and displaying photography.
Crafted: A Beverage Co. at Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open offering a variety of coffee drinks, beer and wine.
DNH Studios, 200 S. Main St., Suite Q, will be participating with two featured artists: Shy Friedley of Car Part Art by Shy who has amazing sculptural pieces that are as beautiful as they are unique and Nick Hottmann with contemporary, pop art paintings and stickers. DNH will also have a selection of reversible face masks for purchase.
Thora’s Travel Agency, 210 S. Main St., is selling art work and furniture.
Mind Your Body, 234 S. Main St., will be hosting Art Walk dedicated to kids. They will have craft projects for Father’s Day gifts, kids yoga mini classes, sidewalk chalk, chair massages, foot rubs and Hennas.
Shop, dine and play in Old Town on Friday. When you come to and support Old Town, you support the growth and excitement in our community. See you on Friday!