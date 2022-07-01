POCATELLO — Coming to the Gate City this November is what event organizers are calling the first ever Veterans Day parade.
Lance Kolbet of University Financial Group has been working hand-in-hand with Richard Hollingsworth of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 745 to create a very special Veterans Day in Pocatello this year.
In addition to a parade tentatively scheduled for Nov. 12, Kolbet says a dinner will be held at Idaho State University on Veterans Day that will benefit a recently established AMVETS Bengal Post 1901 James E. Johnson endowment.
“We have the James E. Johnson endowment set up and ready to kick out scholarships but we really want to be able to find a way to fund it in its perpetuity,” Kolbet said. “To do so, we have Blue Cross of Idaho and my company, University Financial Group, sponsoring a dinner at the Stephens Performing Arts Center on Nov. 11.”
Kolbet said Shane Hunt, Dean of the ISU College of Business, donated the performing arts center for the dinner and Blue Cross of Idaho has about 40 employees between Idaho Falls and Pocatello that will be helping run the event.
Johnson, a member of the U.S. Marine Corps who served in the Korean War is the only Pocatello resident to have received a Medal of Honor. Johnson was posthumously awarded the nation’s highest decoration for his heroic lone fight on December 2, 1950, to cover the withdrawal of his platoon during the bitter Chosin Reservoir campaign in Korea, according to the Marine Corps University website. When last seen by his comrades he was wounded, but still engaging the enemy in close grenade hand-to-hand combat. The enemy was wearing the uniforms of friendly troops at the time. He was listed as missing in action until January 1954, when his status was officially changed to "presumed dead."
Kolbet said he has many plans in store for the dinner and the group is hoping to bring on former Idaho governors Dirk Kempthorne, a current member of the Idaho Commissioning Committee, and C.L. “Butch” Otter, a spokesperson for the Medicare program of Blue Cross of Idaho, to participate in the event.
“The reasoning of bringing Kempthorne on board is because there is a new Virginia class submarine that is going to be launched and christened in April 2023,” Kolbet said. “Kempthorne is the spokesperson for the USS Idaho commissioning committee. So, in terms of having a speaker we are hoping to have Kempthorne on board and the timing should be good because we'll have the Veterans Day dinner for James E. Johnson on Nov, 11, but it will be only a few months later that will be actually launching the USS Idaho submarine.
Additionally, Kolbet said the group is considering creating some challenge coins, which are coins popular in military and law enforcement circles that individuals typically collect and trade, that will be available for purchase with proceeds benefiting the James E. Johnson scholarship endowment.
Kolbet said the city of Pocatello had once celebrated Johnson with a day dedicated to him and mentioned numerous articles published about the veteran in the Idaho State Journal, but over the years his name and service has somewhat faded from public memory.
“I figured if we create an endowment then there'll never be a time where this veteran is forgotten,” Kolbet said. “He will live on forever because we will have an endowment named after him.”
Lastly, Kolbet said he is connected to a veterans troop out of Utah that puts on 1940s-type shows with pinup girls and big band music. He would like to get the group to perform at the Elk’s Lodge in Pocatello and invite residents of the Idaho State Veterans Home to enjoy a free dinner and a show that is reminiscent of the experiences they may have enjoyed when they were younger.
In terms of the parade, Kolbet said Hollingsworth is taking the lead on that project and that he expects the event to be a massive success.
“So far we have spoken to the mayor and we have the green light for a Veterans Day parade on Saturday, Nov. 12,” Kolbet said. “This will be our very first Veterans Day Parade in Pocatello. We are in conversation with Stephanie Pallagi of Historic Downtown Pocatello to put together the route.”
Kolbet says a Veterans Day parade in the Gate City has been several years in the making but the recent COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in their plans. Kolbet said he expects veterans and current active service members from every branch of the military to participate in the parade, along with some of their very best equipment, adding that he believes Hollingsworth has secured some type of flyover event as well.”
Both the scholarship endowment and the parade should be major successes, said Kolbet, adding that the reason for working to make both of these events a reality really goes back to the large number of veterans Bannock County has produced over the decades.
“In talking with Bannock County Veteran Services Coordinator Melissa Hartman, I recently learned that per capita Bannock County has the highest number of veterans in the state with about 8,400 veterans,”Kolbet said. “Our population is very saturated with veterans and also very pro-veteran and military. On top of that, ISU was recently ranked as the No. 4 most veteran-friendly university in the country. It would be nice to see ISU take that No. 1 spot.”
Much work remains to ensure both events come to fruition and Kolbet said a planning committee is expected to meet about bi-weekly until November rolls around. Until then, Kolbet said he’s going to do his best to contain his excitement.
“These two events are going to be huge for the community,” Kolbet said. “To say I am excited would be an understatement and I can’t wait to see how many people come out to show their support of our local veterans."