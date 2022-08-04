Havok K-9

Havok is the first-ever K-9 officer to join the American Falls Police Department. 

 American Falls Police Department photo

The American Falls Police Department recently added its first-ever canine officer to the force, and the dog has already helped get some illegal drugs off the streets.

K-9 officer Havok joined AFPD in April to work with his handler Sgt. Engle, who has been with the police department for more than a decade. Havok is trained in drug detection and has located drugs on several occasions since joining the force, including during a recent response where he sniffed out 3.5 lbs. of marijuana.