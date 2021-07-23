Southeastern Idaho Public Health officials confirmed Thursday night that Bannock County has reported its first case of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19.
The Delta variant originated out of India, and experts believe it leads to more significant illness in addition to being far more transmissible.
Statewide, there were 30 confirmed Delta variant cases in Idaho as of Thursday night, according to data from the Idaho Division of Public Health COVID-19 Dashboard.
Public health officials warn the prevalence of the Delta variant in the state is dramatically under-reported, and confirmed Delta cases should rise significantly as the state places a greater emphasis on variant testing.
COVID-19 vaccines are known to be effective against the Delta variant and are available for free to anyone 12 years of age and older. Southeast Idaho’s current vaccination rate is only 41 percent.
“The best option we have is for people to be vaccinated. The vaccine is safe and highly effective, and we encourage you to choose to be vaccinated as soon as possible, in order to protect yourself and the people you care about,” Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann said in a press release.
Visit siphidaho.org to find nearby vaccination locations.
Mann advised anyone who is not fully vaccinated to continue practicing the tools known to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing face masks and sanitizing hands.
The region's poor vaccination rate has contributed to a recent increase in new COVID-19 cases, which have more than doubled in recent weeks. On Friday, for example, Southeastern Idaho Public Health confirmed 18 new cases.
The trend has prompted the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes to issue a plea to members on Wednesday. The Tribes posted on their Facebook page, "Go the extra mile and wear your mask in public and stay distant even if you have been vaccinated."
Tribal officials also encouraged members to get the vaccine, warning the Delta variant spreads more efficiently and makes young people sicker than the original virus.
"People in their 20s and 30s are being hospitalized for this variant," the Tribes said in the social media post.