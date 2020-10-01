Coronavirus COVID-19 ISJ
NIAID file photo

Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has confirmed the first death associated with COVID-19 in Caribou County. The individual was a male in his 60s. Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released. This brings the total to 18 deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

SIPH urges all residents to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes practicing social distancing at all times, wearing cloth face coverings in public places, practicing good hand hygiene, and isolating immediately if you show symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

· Fever or chills

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue

· Muscle or body aches

· Headache

· New loss of taste or smell

· Sore throat

· Congestion or runny nose

· Nausea or vomiting

· Diarrhea

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.

For southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php. For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.

Join us Monday-Friday at 11 am for Facebook Live at https://facebook.com/siphidaho.