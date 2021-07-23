Southeastern Idaho Public Health received laboratory confirmation of a confirmed case of the COVID-19 Delta variant (B.1.617.2), in Bannock County.
With the emergence of this highly contagious variant in southeast Idaho, Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) is highly encouraging individuals 12 years of age and older to get vaccinated. Southeast Idaho’s current vaccination rate is only 41%.
“The best option we have is for people to be vaccinated. The vaccine is safe and highly effective, and we encourage you to choose to be vaccinated as soon as possible, in order to protect yourself and the people you care about.” stated Maggie Mann, SIPH Director.
The vaccines are safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 disease, especially severe illness and death, and are currently available to anyone aged 12 years and older. To find a free vaccine near you, visit siphidaho.org.
Vaccines will help us move closer to getting back to normal. If you are not, currently, fully vaccinated, you still need to use all the tools we have available to slow the spread of COVID-19.
To find which variants are currently circulating in Idaho, visit coronavirus.idaho.gov. For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php; coronavirus.idaho.gov; cdc.gov or call SIPH’s COVID-19 Hotline at 208-234-5875.