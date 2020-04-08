POCATELLO — Staff members with First Choice Insurance reason there's nothing like a loaf of fresh-baked bread to lift spirits during a tough time.
With that in mind, the insurance company has ordered 1,200 loaves of fresh-baked bread from Geraldine's Bake Shoppe & Deli in Chubbuck and plans to give them away to the public on Thursday.
Alena Koslosky, office manager with the insurance company, said people may drive to either of First Choice's Pocatello locations — at 1308 E. Center St. or 755 N. Main St. — from noon until supplies run out to receive a free loaf.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the unemployment rate has been increasing at a record rate in recent weeks. Demand for food assistance has been on the rise since Gov. Brad Little made an order in mid-March for businesses that don't provide essential services to close and for people to stay at home, aside from essential trips.
She said people won't have to step out of their cars. Rather, a loaf of sandwich bread will be carried out to each vehicle that stops by the parking lot.
"It's a small gesture handing out bread," Koslosky said. "We've heard people are having a hard time finding flour and the stores are having a hard time keeping bread stocked. Everybody loves fresh-baked bread."
Koslosky said her company's intent was also to support another local business.
"We wanted to support a local business. We're a small local business ourselves," Koslosky said.
First Choice Insurance is owned by Dewight Lee. Koslosky said the business is now closed to foot traffic. She said the business is serving customers by phone and email.