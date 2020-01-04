POCATELLO — We are pleased to announce that Baby Valery Skye is the first baby born in the new year at Portneuf Medical Center; she was born at 11:14 pm on Jan. 2, 2020.
New mom Amanda Cazier, and new dad, Josh Summerlin, came to Portneuf on Thursday, Jan. 2, around 8 p.m.
While the actual due date was still a few days away, Josh was joking and said, “Wouldn’t it be fun if we had the New Year’s Baby.” Valery weighed eight pounds one ounce at birth and is 20 1/4 inches in length.
The parents are overjoyed by the safe arrival of their beautiful daughter.
Being the first baby born in the new year, Valery and her family received an oversized giraffe stuffed animal, along with a red wagon full of diapers, wipes, a baby rocker, baby monitor, baby gift set, a bath set, a diaper bag, a Boppy and more. The wagon of gifts was generously donated by the Portneuf Auxiliary.