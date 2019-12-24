Two years after the Boy Scouts of America announced that girls could join their organization, the first all-girls troop has been formed in the Gate City area.
The troop, chartered out of the Pocatello Community Charter School, is called Troop 363. It features 10 girls, with Pocatello scoutmasters Barry and Marjanna Hulet leading the troop.
Exactly as all-boys troops have done for decades, the girls spend their time learning about civic involvement, leadership and developing outdoor and life skills, Marjanna said.
“These are beautiful, capable and confident young girls,” Marjanna said. “We are trying to help these girls earn their Eagle Scout rank, which involves working through the ranks and earning merit badges along the way.”
While the troop is taking the next few weeks off for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, Marjanna said they meet once per week in the evening hours, most often at Pocatello Community Charter School on the 900 block of South Arthur Avenue or at the Hulet residence.
Together, the Hulets have over 40 years of scoutmaster experience, and most recently, Marjanna had been the leader of a co-ed Venture Scouts group.
“I ran a Venturing crew in the past but this group of girls has been meeting since early fall,” Marjanna said. “Venturing is for older scouts, is co-ed and has been a part of the Boy Scouts for about 20 years, but some of the girls that were in that group really wanted to earn their Eagle Scout rank, which wasn’t possible in a Venturing crew. They worked at Scout camps over the summer and were available to form a group but one didn’t exist. So, Barry and I decided to step back from Venturing so that we could get this crew going.”
Thus far, the experience has been somewhat reminiscent of the 2007 Gatorade commercial featuring former U.S. women's soccer star Mia Hamm and retired NBA player Michael Jordan, in that anything a boy can do a girl can do too, and oftentimes better.
“I am not sure where we got off on the idea that only boys needed to learn these things, but the girls certainly can and do love learning these skills,” Marjanna said. “What’s interesting is that most of these girls have had jobs working at Scout camps teaching these merit badges for years, but they have never been able to earn them, which is just silly.”
In addition to planned future appearances at Pocatello City Council meetings to gain a better understanding of how municipal governments work, members of Troop 363 have spent time learning how to tie knots, sharpen knives, start fires without matches and, among other skills, pitch a tent.
“These are skills that are appropriate for any young person,” Marjanna said. “You don’t have to be a boy to know what pocket knife safety is or how to sharpen a knife for heaven's sake. Knowing that you can build a fire, pitch a tent and survive outside in a snowstorm or a blizzard does amazing things to a young person’s self-esteem, regardless of their gender.”
Most of the girls participating in Troop 363 grew up watching their older brothers participate in Scouts, said Marjanna, adding that now they have a chance to follow in their footsteps.
“My daughter is too old now, but she would have loved a chance to become an Eagle Scout,” Marjanna said. “Almost all of these girls are ones whose older brothers were in Scouts and they were jealous about it. They were the ones saying, ‘I wish I could do the same things my brothers and Dad get excited about,’ and now they get that chance.”
Though it's common knowledge that boys and girls are capable of performing the same tasks and learning the same skills, Marjanna has observed a few differences in leading an all-girls troop compared with the co-ed troops she was with previously.
“The girls were picking out a troop mascot recently and I am thinking of stuff like the dragons or all these tough things,” Marjanna said. “You know what they want to be? The hummingbirds. I forget sometimes that they are girls, but they see hummingbirds as pretty but fierce. I just love seeing them realizing that they are strong, too.”
The girls in Troop 363 are between the ages of 12 and 16 and are from both Chubbuck and Pocatello, said Marjanna, adding that the group is always accepting new members. Any girl who is interested in joining the troop is encouraged to email Marjanna at hulemarj@isu.edu, she said.
“These girls are no pushovers,” Marjanna said. “They are beautiful, capable, funny and confident, and Scouting is a big part of that. This is a great opportunity for girls, just as much as it always has been for boys.”