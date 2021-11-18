POCATELLO — A Los Angeles real estate investment firm has requested reimbursement from Pocatello Development Authority for about $1.64 million in planned building upgrades at the city's former Naval Ordnance Plant.
Industrial Realty Group — which specializes in rehabilitating expansive, older properties — purchased the 150-acre property along Pole Line and Quinn roads and will call it the Titan Center.
IRG has requested the PDA funding to update four old warehouses with new windows and freshly painted facades. The company has also indicated it plans to return at some point in the future to request an unspecified amount of additional funding toward infrastructural and utility upgrades, including road construction, upgrades to cranes used in industrial operations inside of the warehouses and improvements to bring infrastructure up to current certified specifications.
PDA administers the city's tax increment financing districts, which represent the primary tool available to help Idaho communities attract economic development.
On Wednesday, PDA board members reviewed the draft agreement and directed their attorney to amend it, adjusting the funding reimbursement total down to $1.1 million, concerned the amount IRG requested is more than they currently have in that TIF account.
PDA Executive Director Brent McLane explained IRG would be free to return to request additional funding once the account is replenished.
Though the buildings in the former NOP plant are somewhat dilapidated, IRG officials say they have industrial cranes and tall ceilings and would cost a fortune to build today. They also have good rail access, with tracks running through some of the buildings.
IRG also plans to develop a retail and commercial area, with restaurants, coffee shops and possibly a hotel, on 5 to 9 acres near the site's Quinn Road entrance. The company is now seeking to rezone that parcel of land from industrial to commercial.
In TIF districts, property values used for calculations by the general taxing entities are frozen at the rate before development. Funds generated from improvements within the designated urban renewal boundaries — known as the increment — are diverted from the general tax rolls for a specified timeframe to repay investments in infrastructure.
McLane said the TIF that includes the former NOP plant was created in 2008 and generated about $223,000 in revenue for PDA in 2020. McLane said the TIF currently has a positive balance of about $1.2 million. Approving funding for IRG's project shouldn't change the TIF's planned 2026 retirement date, he said.
McLane said PDA is in the process of drafting an owner participation agreement with IRG, which will outline eligible expenses for PDA funding, when payments would be made and requirements to be met before payments are rendered. He said PDA hopes to have that agreement finalized within the next few weeks.
"The new owners of the the Naval Ordnance Plant are anxious to get moving on some of those repairs to the buildings," McLane said.
According to the provisions of the draft agreement, IRG wouldn't receive any reimbursement from PDA until all of the work is completed. McClane said the company estimates the work could be finished within two years.
When the facades of the buildings are painted, McLane said several panels will have to be replaced or repaired, as well.
McLance acknowledged IRG's request is somewhat unique in that upgrades to privately owned buildings are typically not covered by TIF funding. In the case of the NOP plant TIF, however, special terms were added allowing aesthetic improvements to buildings based on the public interest, McLane explained.
"At that time it was determined the appearance of these buildings has such a profound effect on the appearance of the whole city as a blighted area that it would warrant improvements on the buildings themselves," McLane said. "They're really an eyesore."
Under the terms of the agreement easement, PDA has asked for local control over the property facades, known as a facade easement. Such easements are more typical of historic buildings. Though the NOP plant dates back to the World War II era, McLane noted the facility hasn't undergone the review necessary to be designated as historic.
The plant, completed in 1943 to build and repair guns used by the U.S. Navy during World War II, includes 23 buildings with 1.4 million square feet of combined industrial, warehouse and office space. It’s home to several current commercial and industrial tenants, but much of the space is vacant.