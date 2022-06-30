Pocatello native Brad Winters and his family don't celebrate the Fourth of July with a typical backyard barbeque. For more than a decade, they've made a tradition of spending the holiday weekend selling fireworks in town.
Since about 2010, the Winters family and their close friends have worked to bring joy to Independence Day celebrators with top-of-the-line sparkly explosives from their TNT Fireworks of East Idaho tents in Pocatello and Ammon.
It all started in 2008 when Brad, a self-described holiday enthusiast, came across a job offer to staff a fireworks tent. He took it, and then the trade took in him and his family, leading them to turn the holiday gig into a Winters tradition.
This year, Brad said his tents are set up outside Fred Meyer and WinCo Foods in Pocatello, as well as in Ammon. Brad will spend most of his time manning the tent in Ammon, while his mom, Lisa, and other family will be in Pocatello.
Brad and his family said despite all the work they have to put into setting up the tents and getting fireworks supply, they love doing it every year because it allows them to spend time together and get access to all the latest fireworks.
When the long weekend is over on the night of July 4, the family likes to watch fireworks from the tent and even has their own little display in the parking lot.
"This allows us to make extra money and do what we want to do, like go on trips," Brad said. "We love doing it and we're going to do it as long as we can."
While Brad said prices for fireworks are up a little from last year for both the seller and consumer due to shipping costs and challenges, the Winters family's tents are fully stocked and they're excited to take on the holiday weekend.
Their tents opened on Tuesday and will remain open through July 4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Operating times may vary based on demand.