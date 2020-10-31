POCATELLO — Firefighters say the brush fire they extinguished on Halloween at a city park was possibly caused by fireworks.
The fire at Sacajawea Park on the city's west side was reported around 7 p.m. Saturday by residents who saw the flames from their nearby home.
The Pocatello Fire Department responded and had the fire extinguished in about 20 minutes.
There were no injuries, evacuations or damage to structures.
Firefighters said they found spent fireworks at the scene, leading them to believe that fireworks might have caused the brush fire.
The fire scorched less than an acre of open ground at the park.
Although fall temperatures have cooled down the Pocatello area, the region has not received much precipitation in recent weeks. Firefighters warned that conditions are extremely dry locally and it doesn't take much to ignite a brush fire.