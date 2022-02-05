The Idaho Falls Fire Department has been under stress this month trying to keep up with a series of residential fires across the city and beyond.
Fire Chief Duane Nelson said in an interview with the Post Register that the fire department is receiving between 45 and 50 calls a day between its firefighters and emergency medical technicians. In 2021, the department received 17,000 calls, or more than 1,400 a month on average.
That call volume comes at a time when the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus has left many emergency responders home sick.
The fire department felt that strain particularly on Wednesday when two structure fires occurred minutes apart.
“We definitely have seen a cluster, and I think the community is recognizing that,” Nelson said.
Nelson said the fire department has felt like it’s dealing with more cases than usual, but he added that it actually handled a similar number of structure fires in January 2021. There were 18 structure and vehicle fires in January last year compared to 16 this year.
This winter’s fires have resulted in two deaths, according to the fire department. A barn fire also resulted in the deaths of four dogs.
Those numbers represent an increase compared to January 2020 (13 fires) and January 2019 (five fires). Nelson estimated that the pandemic has led people to spend more time at home, leading to them heating more and raising the risk of accidental fires.
The department has had firefighters use overtime while covering for sick coworkers
Nelson said several fires were caused by space heaters, adding that the cold weather in January and February often correlates with an increase in fires.
Some fires have also been connected to chimneys and propane, including a recent explosion at the Garfield Apartments that left four people injured, two critically.
Nelson added that some people have put themselves at greater risk for fires by putting space heaters in crawl spaces in an attempt to thaw frozen pipes. He cited an incident last year that led to a fatality in which a family member was unable to escape when the house caught fire.
In a situation where there are frozen pipes, Nelson said it’s better to contact a professional than to use a space heater and risk a fire. He also said space heaters should be kept away from combustible materials and out of high traffic areas where they can be accidentally knocked down.
“Whatever the number of house fires are, we think one’s too many,” Nelson said.