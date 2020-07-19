POCATELLO — Several roads have been shut down in south Pocatello because of a raging wildfire that's already scorched over 130 acres.
Residents in multiple south Pocatello neighborhoods have been told to be prepared to evacuate if necessary because of the wildfire that ignited on private land just east of Stockman Road around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.
The fire has spread in an eastward direction through hilly open terrain since then and has reached Chinese Peak.
But firefighters are using bulldozers to create a perimeter around the fire and believe they'll have the blaze fully contained by 7 p.m. Monday.
Firefighting aircraft are being deployed against the fire in hopes of stopping its spread before it can travel east of Chinese Peak and reach the area of Buckskin and Rapid Creek roads, where there are several houses.
As of 5:45 p.m. Sunday authorities said the fire had not injured any people or damaged any structures.
Stretches of Stockman and Barton roads as well as some of the adjoining streets have been closed to all traffic because of the fire.
Several residents in those areas have been told by police to be prepared to evacuate if needed.
Although the public has been told to stay away from the fire scene, hundreds of onlookers have converged on the area to get a better view.
Firefighters from the Pocatello, Pocatello Valley, North Bannock, Inkom and Chubbuck fire departments as well as the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service are battling the fire, which is being fueled by strong winds. Firefighters said they will remain on the scene overnight to try as best they can to keep the fire from spreading.
Smoke from the fire can be seen from several miles away.
Authorities said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.