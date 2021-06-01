POCATELLO — Firefighters responded to a report of smoke at Cafe Rio, 285 E. Alameda Road, on Monday night.
Pocatello Fire Department officials said they arrived at the restaurant at 11:30 p.m., an hour and a half past its closing time, and evacuated the staff who were still inside.
They quickly discovered the source of the smoke was an electrical problem with heating tape in the gutter, and they disconnected the unit from power. Heating tape is used to prevent moisture inside of gutters from freezing. Firefighters remained at the scene for about 20 minutes, and there was no damage. Nobody was injured.