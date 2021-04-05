Approximately a dozen fires kept firefighters throughout East Idaho busy over the weekend.
Some of the fires destroyed or threatened structures, and others resulted in injuries.
Local fire departments are urging people to be careful right now, especially since several of the fires they responded to started as controlled burns that got out of control.
“Residents need to be aware that grasses and fine fuels are extremely dry at this time of year. The vegetation is still dormant coming out of winter, which creates a ‘freeze-dried’ effect,” according to a news release from the Inkom Fire Department. “Even though snow is still on the hills and the ground may be moist, the vegetation is primed to burn.”
North Bannock Fire Department officials urge people not to burn if winds exceed 10 mph.
“Don’t leave the fire unattended for even just a minute,” the department posted on its Facebook page over the weekend. “Ensure you have plenty of water for suppression. And create large fire breaks in the surrounding area to prevent it from getting too far ahead.”
Fort Hall Fire Department was dispatched to five fires on Saturday, including a grease fire in a kitchen. That incident occurred at a home in the area of Siler and Cemetery roads on the Fort Hall Reservation.
The occupants were able to extinguish the flames with flour, but not before the fire caused approximately $20,000 in damage, according to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Facebook page. There were also two injures reported in the incident.
Fire Chief Eric King stated, “There were two injuries to a 20-year-old male and a 50-year-old female due to smoke inhalation and grease burns.”
Fort Hall firefighters also responded to multiple fires that resulted in property damage on Saturday.
There was a vehicle fire on Interstate 86 that destroyed a vehicle and a fire on 236 KBL road that damaged two buildings and burned one-third of an acre, according to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Facebook page. In addition, Fort Hall assisted Blackfoot Fire Department with a fire along Highway 39 that threatened a business and destroyed a shop.
Fort Hall firefighters also responded to a controlled burn that got out of control and scorched approximately 3 acres in the area of Pokibro and Truchot.
Multiple fire departments also responded to a controlled burn that got out of control on Old Highway 91 between McCammon and Inkom on Saturday. That fire covered 4 acres and threatened six structures and a haystack, according to a news release.
Luckily, none of the structures were damaged in the incident. There was an injury reported, but additional details weren’t available on Monday.
Firefighters also responded to fires in Idaho Falls, Arimo, Chubbuck, near Inkom and in the FMC Park area along the border of Bannock and Power counties on Friday. There were no injuries, evacuations or damage to structures in those incidents.
In most cases strong winds caused the controlled burns to spread to adjacent areas and threaten homes and outbuildings.
The first fire occurred around 12:50 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East 81st North in Idaho Falls. The blaze scorched 2 to 3 acres of brush and threatened a mobile home 100 feet away before firefighters were able to get the fire under control shortly after 1 p.m.
Around 2 p.m. firefighters responded to a controlled burn that went out of control on Indian Creek Road near Portneuf Road south of Inkom. The blaze shut down Indian Creek Road for over three hours before firefighters were able to contain the flames.
The fire scorched 13 acres and came to within 100 feet of one home and within 100 yards of another. Firefighters remained on the scene for several hours making sure the fire was out.
Another brush fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. That fire occurred in a field along the 5300 block of Yellowstone Avenue in Chubbuck. The flames burned close to some homes and a tractor before firefighters extinguished the blaze.
Around 3 p.m. a brush fire occurred along Jenkins Road in Arimo and was quickly contained by firefighters.
The fifth brush fire of the day ignited around 4 p.m. across the Portneuf River from FMC Park west of Chubbuck. The brush fire, which like the others started as a controlled burn, jumped the river and spread near the park. FMC Park was temporarily shut down because of the fire.
The flames scorched 5 acres before firefighters contained the fire.
Local fire departments say anyone wanting to conduct a controlled burn right now should definitely let them know first.
The Inkom Fire Department said in its press release: “If you are planning any burning on your property, we recommend you contact your local fire department, get a burn permit, make sure you have plenty of water immediately available and closely monitor wind conditions prior to and during your burning. In addition, don’t leave any fire unattended or assume it is out because you don’t see visible smoke. Heat can remain trapped under matted grass that appears burned and reignite as temperatures rise, humidity falls or wind speeds increase during the day.”