brush fire

The Pocatello Fire Department responded Monday to a brush fire behind a home in the 500 block of Warren Avenue.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — Firefighters with the Pocatello Fire Department put out a brush fire in the 500 block of Warren Avenue on Monday afternoon, preventing flames from spreading to nearby homes. 

Assistant Fire Chief Shane Grow said grass and brush caught on fire near a shed in the backyard of a home on Warren Avenue at about 3 p.m. on Monday. 