POCATELLO — A fast-moving wildfire along Pocatello's southern border destroyed a responding fire truck early Sunday morning and caused dozens of residents to be evacuated.
The blaze in the Gibson Jack Road area was reported around 12:30 a.m. Sunday and grew to 19 acres in size before firefighters halted its spread.
No homes or other structures have been damaged by the fire and no one's been injured, authorities said.
At 10 a.m. Sunday the Bureau of Land Management reported that the wildfire has not been contained but it's no longer spreading. Full containment is expected early Sunday evening but the fire's not expected to be extinguished until Tuesday.
Bulldozers and firefighting aircraft have been deployed to help battle the fire, which is currently burning in grass, brush and juniper trees in rough terrain.
The Bannock County Sheriff's Office said the evacuated Gibson Jack area residents were allowed to return to their homes around 10 a.m. Sunday because the flames were no longer threatening their residences.
The wildfire destroyed a Pocatello Valley Fire Department fire truck that had responded to the blaze but no firefighters were injured. The BLM said the fire truck got stuck in rough terrain and was overrun by the wildfire.
Bannock County sheriff's deputies, Pocatello police and Idaho State Police evacuated numerous houses in the Gibson Jack area soon after the wildfire ignited on U.S. Forest Service land near the Gibson Jack trailhead and quickly burned downhill toward the nearby neighborhoods.
Indian Hills Elementary School was opened as an evacuation center so the dozens of evacuees had a place to spend the night.
Residents in the adjacent Johnny Creek Road area were told to be prepared to evacuate, but firefighters got the upper hand on the wildfire before any evacuations there became necessary.
Multiple roads in the Gibson Jack area were temporarily shut down because of the fire and as of 10 a.m. Sunday Gibson Jack Road remained closed.
Flames from the fire were initially 50 feet high and could be seen from several miles away.
Firefighters from the BLM as well as the Pocatello, Pocatello Valley, Inkom, Chubbuck and North Bannock fire departments responded to the fire.
Authorities said the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
