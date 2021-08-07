LAVA HOT SPRINGS — Firefighters with help from helicopters have gotten the upper hand on a wildfire burning on private land near this Bannock County resort town.
The blaze was reported by a passerby around 3 p.m. Saturday in the area of East Sublette Road and Highway 30 about 4 1/2 miles west of Lava Hot Springs.
The Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported at 7:45 p.m. Saturday that firefighters had contained the blaze but would likely continue extinguishing hot spots through Sunday afternoon.
Authorities have not yet stated how many acres the blaze scorched but photos of the fire show at least 10 acres burned.
There were no injuries, evacuations or damage to structures during the fire, though there are homes in the area.
Some horses had to be relocated because of the fire but none of the animals suffered any injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.
Firefighting helicopters dropped water on the fire while firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management, Lava Hot Springs, Inkom and McCammon battled the flames on the ground.
Bannock County sheriff's deputies and search and rescue personnel also responded to the fire.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
East Sublette Road was temporarily shut down because of the fire.