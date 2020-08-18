Firefighters are making progress in their efforts to extinguish a wildfire burning on Fort Hall Indian Reservation land just west of Pocatello.
The fire ignited around 10 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Trail Creek and Michaud Creek roads.
Authorities said that firefighters expect to have the 72-acre blaze fully contained by 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Authorities said the fire is burning in grass and brush and is not threatening any structures and has not resulted in any injuries.
Roads in the area of the fire have been closed by emergency responders who are asking the public to stay away until the blaze has been extinguished.
Firefighting aircraft have dropped retardant on the area surrounding the fire to keep the flames from spreading.
Firefighters from Fort Hall, the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service are battling the blaze and are not expected to have the flames extinguished until sometime Wednesday.
Authorities said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Smoke from the wildfire can be seen from several miles away.
Authorities said the fire could have been much worse considering the hot and dry conditions currently plaguing the region.
“This area is primed to burn,” said Shane McCracken, BLM incident commander. “We were very fortunate to have resources that could respond quickly before the fire grew significantly.”