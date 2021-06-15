A wildfire that destroyed two homes in American Falls was mostly contained as of 3 p.m. Tuesday says Power County Sheriff Josh Campbell.
The Cold Creek Fire, a blaze that ignited about 5 miles south of American Falls around 3:30 p.m. Monday, had engulfed more than 2,500 before it was mostly contained almost 12 hours later, according to the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center.
Campbell says local and federal firefighters spent Tuesday mopping up remaining hotspots, protecting homes within the fire’s crosshairs and maintaining containment lines.
Full-containment for the fire was estimated to occur around 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to Chris Burger with the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center. While the fire was mostly contained at 3 p.m. Tuesday, fire officials were concerned with inclement weather conditions including high temperatures, low humidity and wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph according to the National Weather Service.
Burger said the fire didn't grow at all on Tuesday, though the official size of the blaze might increase after fire officials are finished walking the perimeter and definitively map out the exact acreage.
Campbell said people were evacuated Monday from homes in the area of Cold Creek Road, Ferry Hollow Road, Sunbeam Road, Indian Springs Road, Moonlight Lane, Hornbacher Road, Mayer Road, Garden Road, and all offshoots from those streets. Evacuees were invited to report to American Falls High School.
The two homes that were destroyed were located on Sunbeam Road, Campbell said. Campbell said it's a rural neighborhood with sage and juniper trees near homes. Campbell said one of his deputies started investigating the lost homes on Tuesday. He said all that remains of the homes is their foundations.
"It was a madhouse," Campbell said. "The BLM and all units that were working did a really good job. They did well and (residents) were able to go home late last night."
Campbell said residents of all of the evacuated streets except for Sunbeam Road were allowed to return home at midnight. Sunbeam residents were allowed to head home in the early morning hours on Tuesday, he said.
Wendy Palmer, a resident of Ferry Hollow Road, was first informed about the fire around 3:30 p.m. Monday while she was in American Falls getting a haircut. Palmer, who co-owns Nelson Seed with her husband, checked on her property shortly thereafter and noted it was about 10 to 15 miles away from her residence.
Just before 5 p.m., a neighbor called Palmer to report a sheriff's deputy had come by to inform Ferry Hollow residents and others that they were being evacuated. Palmer says she and her husband hiked up the hill behind their home again and estimated the fire had moved about 5 miles closer in just over an hour.
"We had a perfect view of where it had started out in the Cold Creek area," Palmer said. "We could see all the way to where it had started reaching homes on Sunbeam Road."
Palmer said she watched the north end of the blaze work its way through acres that had been temporarily retired for agricultural benefits before it appeared to reach green fields and somewhat die down.
"The fire was mostly moving toward the southeast but there was an area that basically quit burning for a while but then the wind changed direction and all the sudden it started up again," Palmer said. "My husband figured it got about a mile within our home but as we started walking down the hill we noticed that just in a matter of minutes the wind shifted again and away the fire went."
Adam Teichert, a resident of Shirley Lane and a bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ fourth ward in American Falls, was coaching his son's baseball practice when he learned other families in his ward were being evacuated.
Teichert left practice and opened the doors for the church at 650 Pocatello Avenue in American Falls for any evacuees who needed a place to go. Most of the evacuees were concerned and had a little unrest, said Teichert, adding that for the most part people were relatively calm.
Jami Adair, a resident of Moonlight lane, says she sent her four children, ages 9 through 16, to a friend's house on the side of Interstate 86 opposite the fire while she and her husband remained on site to continue dousing the outskirts of their property with water. Like Palmer, Adair said the blaze came within about a mile of her own before firefighters were able to halt its progress.
Each Power County resident the Idaho State Journal interviewed for this story said something similar, in that neighbors were more concerned about the property and safety of others than they were of their own belongings or loved ones.
"We are just one of those communities that has families that are involved in one another's lives for most of our lives," Adair said. "It truly is a village over here. Any one of these families would drop what they are doing to take care of one another. It's just an amazing group of people and we really are lucky to live in this community. I don't know if you would get the same type of response anywhere else that we had here.”
Firefighters with Power County, Rockland, American Falls, Fort Hall, the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Indian Affairs battled the blaze Monday. Resources sent to battle the fire included nine federal engines, a bulldozer, an Air Attack aircraft, four single-engine air tankers, three heavy air tankers, a very large air tanker and a lead plane.
Additionally, numerous farmers in the area assisted in creating containment lines by way of unearthing unburned land with tractors outfitted with disking equipment. Palmer said at one point she counted at least five distinct dust trails left behind by personal farming tractors.
Campbell said the Cold Creek Fire did not result in any loss of life, including humans, pets and livestock.
A fire official battling the blaze was transported to a local hospital for injuries that were not life threatening after his vehicle was struck by another motorist on the fire scene, Burger said, reminding people to stay calm while in or near a fire scene. The fire official was treated and released at a local hospital on Monday.
The fire also downed several power lines and threatened communications towers. Idaho Power said the blaze destroyed seven distribution poles, which left 14 customers without electricity from 6:30 p.m. Monday until about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday.
American Falls police assisted during the blaze, as did firefighters from several surrounding departments.
Campbell also said a second fire started within Three Layer Park, near the boat ramp below American Falls Reservoir, when a power transformer blew, though that blaze was quickly contained and extinguished.
Firefighters also responded to another small fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon in the median of Interstate 86 near Seagull Bay, which was also quickly contained, Campbell said.
Yet another fire that burned about 25 acres about 2.5 miles west of McCammon, in the vicinity of Goodenough Road, was contained by 8 p.m. Monday, officials said.