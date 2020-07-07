POCATELLO — A brush fire is burning in the area of Red Hill near Idaho State University.
The fire was reported around 9 a.m. Tuesday and has not resulted in any injuries or evacuations.
East Humbolt Street near the fire scene has been closed to all traffic because of the blaze, Pocatello police said.
Pocatello firefighters responded to the fire and contained it by 9:10 a.m. Firefighters are currently on the scene extinguishing the remaining hot spots.
Authorities have not yet commented on the fire's possible cause.
