POCATELLO — Firefighters extinguished a house fire on the city's north side on Sunday.
The blaze on the 1400 block of Zener Street near Highway 30 was reported around 5:45 p.m.
The Pocatello Fire Department reported around 6:35 p.m. that the blaze had been extinguished. The blaze caused significant fire damage to the home's attic, where the fire started, and there's water and smoke damage throughout the rest of the house, but the residence is salvageable, firefighters said.
The people who lived at the house will need to find a new place to stay until the damage can be repaired, firefighters said.
The home's occupants were inside the residence when the fire ignited and unsuccessfully attempted to extinguish the blaze prior to the Fire Department's arrival, authorities said.
All of the home's residents were able to safely exit the house and the fire did not result in any injuries.
The Fire Department said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Police temporarily shut down Zener Street while firefighters battled the blaze.
The fire did not spread to any of the other houses in the neighborhood.
