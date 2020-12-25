POCATELLO — Firefighters made quick work of a house fire in a residential neighborhood on the city's north side on Friday evening.
The blaze at the home on Butte Street near Pinto Avenue and the fairgrounds was reported around 6:50 p.m.
The Pocatello Fire Department responded to the fire and had the flames extinguished in less than 30 minutes.
The fire appears to have started on or near the exterior of the front of the home and then spread to the home itself. The damage appeared to be minor and limited to the front of the home.
Pocatello police have temporarily shut down Butte Street between Appaloosa Lane and Hiskey Street and at Pinto and Ivan avenues because of the fire.
We have received no reports that the fire resulted in any injuries.
The Fire Department has not yet commented on what could have caused the fire.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for more on this story.